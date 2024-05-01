Angkor Resources Celebrates Three Years Precedent ESG Agreement with Indigenous Communities on Gold Projects, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (May 1, 2024) - TheNewswire: Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" or the "Company") announces the third-year completion and celebration of Cambodia's first national agreement with Indigenous Communities in Ratanakiri in the extractive sector. The agreement represents leading Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") practices undertaken by Angkor across its projects.

The agreement is the first of its kind in Cambodia - a national template between industry and Indigenous Communities that is long-term and covers all areas of development from prospecting through exploration, development, mining, and reclamation. The agreement between Angkor and Jarai communities in the Wild Boar Prospect area covers topics including clean water and sanitation solutions, health care, and economic development opportunities.



Wild Boar Prospect with multiple surface samples with gold from 2.32 to 70.7 grams per tonne ("gpt") of gold ("Au") is one of the prospects in the agreement area. Local community members become part of the team in activities undertaken on their lands.

At the request from the communities, Angkor also worked with Advanced Bank of Asia (ABA) to undertake projects to identify micro-finance exploitation that had become rampant and devastating to communities.

Delayne Weeks, CEO comments, "We have some great gold and copper mineral projects in the area, and it has always been part of our philosophy to listen to their needs and work side by side with the local people who live on those lands. We believe it is a necessary component to long-term success in discovery and production of projects and we all win when we include the needs of everyone in the solutions and outcomes. We are immensely proud of this as a precedent in Cambodia; the past three years have progressed smoothly, without any conflict because we are all involved in the solutions."

Communities are members of the Jarai tribe, including six villages, many farms, and their communal lands cover an area of forty square kilometers across the Andong Meas exploration license of 118 square kilometers. In the past two months, additional Jarai communities in other areas have requested that Angkor consider similar agreements for and with their communities as well.



Celebration activities included updates for all community members, a tribute to community land and local food production.



The celebration took place in the shady areas of the surrounding forest to accommodate the sweltering +40C temperatures prevailing across Southeast Asia currently.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia, Andong Meas license and Oyadao North license in Ratanakiri Province and Andong Bor license straddling Oudar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey Provinces. Angkor's subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Angkor's position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation's anticipated annual production growth and annual capital spending for the next three years; that the focus of the Corporation's development activities during the remainder of 2023; expectations of when the transaction is completed; the anticipated focus of Angkor's operations in 2024; the Corporation's anticipated 2024 average production; and the Corporation's expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Angkor's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Angkor will derive from them.

