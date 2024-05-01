Empire Metals focuses on titanium potential at Pitfield project after strategic refinement

NewsDirect (AIM:EEE) managing director Shaun Bunn takes Proactive's Stephen Gunnion through key updates and strategic decisions impacting the company.



Bunn highlighted that the company secured all mineral rights for its Pitfield titanium project in Western Australia, which he said cleared up market confusion over rights entitlement. This consolidation under a single joint venture precludes third-party interferences in their operations, especially important for their titanium mineral project.



Additionally, he said



The Pittsfield project has shown encouraging progress, with recent drill results revealing high-grade titanium intercepts. Bunn noted that drilling across a 30km strike has consistently intersected titanium mineralization, indicating a significant potential resource base.



The company plans to compile comprehensive assay results before the next announcement, aiming to outline the resource's potential further. Bunn expressed confidence in the project's progress and the team's capabilities, emphasizing the strong forward momentum and upcoming developments in mineralogy and metallurgical work.



Contact Details



Proactive UK Ltd



+44 20 7989 0813



uk@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/empire-metals-focuses-on-titanium-potential-at-pitfield-project-after-strategic-refinement-141236322



Empire Metals Ltd. (AIM:EEE) managing director Shaun Bunn takes Proactive's Stephen Gunnion through key updates and strategic decisions impacting the company.Bunn highlighted that the company secured all mineral rights for its Pitfield titanium project in Western Australia, which he said cleared up market confusion over rights entitlement. This consolidation under a single joint venture precludes third-party interferences in their operations, especially important for their titanium mineral project.Additionally, he said Empire Metals decided not to proceed with the acquisition of the Staveley project in Victoria, opting to focus resources on the Pittsfield project, reflecting a strategic refinement towards more promising ventures.The Pittsfield project has shown encouraging progress, with recent drill results revealing high-grade titanium intercepts. Bunn noted that drilling across a 30km strike has consistently intersected titanium mineralization, indicating a significant potential resource base.The company plans to compile comprehensive assay results before the next announcement, aiming to outline the resource's potential further. Bunn expressed confidence in the project's progress and the team's capabilities, emphasizing the strong forward momentum and upcoming developments in mineralogy and metallurgical work.Proactive UK Ltd+44 20 7989 0813uk@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/empire-metals-focuses-on-titanium-potential-at-pitfield-project-after-strategic-refinement-141236322