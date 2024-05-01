Lundin Gold To Release 2024 First Quarter Results May 8, 2024

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will publish its 2024 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results, as well as give an update on operations at Fruta del Norte, the process plant expansion project, ongoing exploration activities, and balance sheet strengthening initiatives on Thursday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 p.m. CET. View PDF

Conference Call and Webcast

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:

Participant Dial-In North America: +1 416-764-8659 Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1 888-664-6392 Participant Dial-In Sweden: 0200899189 Conference ID: Lundin Gold / 56420882

Webcast:

A link to the webcast and presentation slideshow in PDF format will be available on the Company's website, www.lundingold.com, shortly before the conference call.

Conference Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion until May 16, 2024.

Toll Free North America Replay Number: +1 888-390-0541 International Replay Number: +1 416-764-8677 Replay passcode: 420882 #

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

