Coeur Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported first quarter 2024 financial results, including revenue of $213 million and cash flow from operating activities of $(16) million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $29 million, or $0.08 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $44 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $(31) million and net loss from continuing operations of $19 million, or $0.05 per share.

Strong year-over-year production increases in-line with 2024 guidance - Solid performances at Palmarejo and Wharf led to total production of 80,744 ounces of gold and 2.6 million ounces of silver compared to 69,039 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2023. Production levels are expected to increase over the balance of 2024, driven primarily by the ramp-up at Rochester

Increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA driven by increased production and lower costs - Revenue increased 14% year-over-year while adjusted EBITDA increased 76% compared to the first quarter of 2023, raising adjusted LTM EBITDA by 32% to $162 million through the end of the period compared to a year ago. The Company also saw a 5% reduction year-over-year in cost applicable to sales, totaling $146 million for the first quarter

Commercial production achieved at Rochester; ramp-up on-track - Commissioning of Rochester's new three-stage crushing circuit and truck load-out facility was completed on March 7, 2024. The crushing circuit has routinely exceeded 70,000 tons per day since commissioning was completed. Commercial production was achieved as of March 31, 2024 and the ramp-up to sustained nameplate capacity of 88,000 tons per day remains on schedule for the end of the second quarter

Kensington's multi-year program on target to increase mine life by year-end - The Company continued its multi-year underground mine development and exploration program, investing approximately $14 million during the quarter. Coeur has now completed roughly 71% of total underground mine development and drilling since inception of the program in 2022. The program is expected to extend Kensington's reserve-based mine life beyond five years by the end of 2024

Published 2023 ESG Report - On April 23, 2024, Coeur published its 2023 ESG Report which highlighted the critical role in the modern economy of the metals the Company produces and progress on ESG priorities, such as ongoing adoption of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management and the roll-out of Coeur's Biodiversity Management Standard, as well as advances in climate resilience including the expectation to achieve a 35% reduction in net intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by year-end

"Coeur began 2024 with solid first quarter production in a catalyst-rich year for the Company," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This strong start, highlighted by the achievement of commercial production at Rochester at the end of the first quarter, puts us in a great position to achieve full-year 2024 guidance and begin generating positive free cash flow in the second half of the year. Palmarejo achieved its highest quarterly production levels in several years thanks to strong contributions from both Guadalupe and Independencia underground operations while Wharf delivered a stronger than planned quarter after achieving record performance in 2023.

"The team at Rochester completed the pre-commissioning and commissioning of the new crushing circuit in the first quarter as planned. The next milestone will be to complete ramp-up to sustained nameplate capacity of 88,000 tons per day by the end of the second quarter. The combination of lower capex and significantly higher production, coupled with higher commodity prices, are expected to lead to strong cash flow generation in the second half of 2024 which will be allocated to debt reduction and funding near-mine exploration priorities. I am pleased with the progress of Kensington's multi-year underground development and exploration program, which is expected to wrap up mid-year next year, and we look forward to achieving our goal of extending its mine life beyond five years by year-end."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Gold Sales $ 151.8 $ 187.7 $ 139.5 $ 121.4 $ 127.1 Silver Sales $ 61.3 $ 74.3 $ 55.1 $ 55.9 $ 60.2 Consolidated Revenue $ 213.1 $ 262.1 $ 194.6 $ 177.2 $ 187.3 Costs Applicable to Sales2 $ 146.0 $ 192.3 $ 147.9 $ 139.6 $ 153.1 General and Administrative Expenses $ 14.4 $ 10.2 $ 9.5 $ 9.8 $ 12.1 Net Income (Loss) $ (29.1 ) $ (25.5 ) $ (21.1 ) $ (32.4 ) $ (24.6 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (19.0 ) $ (6.2 ) $ (18.6 ) $ (20.2 ) $ (33.1 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 385.0 380.5 356.7 333.1 301.0 EBITDA1 $ 27.2 $ 25.0 $ 15.3 $ 4.0 $ 16.2 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 44.3 $ 64.3 $ 30.6 $ 22.2 $ 25.1 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ (15.9 ) $ 65.3 $ (2.4 ) $ 39.4 $ (35.0 ) Capital Expenditures $ 42.1 $ 92.7 $ 112.3 $ 85.6 $ 74.0 Free Cash Flow1 $ (58.0 ) $ (27.4 ) $ (114.7 ) $ (46.2 ) $ (109.0 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 67.5 $ 61.6 $ 53.2 $ 56.8 $ 67.0 Total Debt3 $ 585.6 $ 545.3 $ 512.2 $ 469.4 $ 494.1 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 1,864 $ 1,886 $ 1,788 $ 1,809 $ 1,794 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 23.57 $ 24.79 $ 24.88 $ 23.91 $ 23.25 Gold Ounces Produced 80,744 101,609 78,617 68,406 69,039 Silver Ounces Produced 2.6 $ 3.1 2.3 2.4 2.5 Gold Ounces Sold 81,416 99,540 78,015 67,090 70,866 Silver Ounces Sold 2.6 $ 3.0 2.2 2.3 2.6 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,267 $ 1,225 $ 1,273 $ 1,464 $ 1,381 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 14.63 $ 17.03 $ 17.85 $ 16.77 $ 15.83

Financial Results

First quarter 2024 revenue totaled $213 million compared to $262 million in the prior period and $187 million in the first quarter of 2023. The Company produced 80,744 and 2.6 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 81,416 ounces of gold and 2.6 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,864 and $23.57 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,886 and $24.79 per ounce in the prior period and $1,794 and $23.25 per ounce in the first quarter of 2023.

Gold and silver sales represented 71% and 29% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 72% and 28% in the prior period. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 55% of first quarter revenue compared to 65% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Costs applicable to sales2 decreased 24% quarter-over-quarter to $146 million, largely due to lower production in the period. General and administrative expenses increased 41% quarter-over-quarter to $14 million largely driven by annual incentive payouts.

Coeur invested approximately $14 million ($11 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, consistent with roughly $14 million ($11 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in the prior period. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $16 million during the first quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $20 million, including $9 million for payment of the annual Mexican mining royalty tax.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $(16) million compared to $65 million in the prior period, mainly driven by lower metal sales. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $15 million, compared to $20 million in the prior period, reflecting the timing of prepayments, tax payments in Mexico and semi-annual interest payments on the Company's 2029 5.125% Senior Notes.

First quarter capital expenditures were $42 million compared to $93 million in the prior period, reflecting the final major investment quarter for the completed Rochester expansion. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately $34 million and $8 million, or 81% and 19%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

Coeur completed an amendment to its revolving credit facility ("RCF") during the first quarter which included expanding total borrowing capacity to $400 million and extending the term so that it now matures in the first quarter of 2027. The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $213 million, including $67 million of cash and $145 million of available capacity under its $400 million RCF4.

LTM adjusted EBITDA totaled $162 million at the end of the first quarter compared to $142 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $123 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Total debt increased to $586 million at the end of the first quarter compared to $545 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $494 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to final Rochester expansion-related payments, leading to a total debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.6x at the end of the period compared to 4.0x at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter, Coeur satisfied $55 million associated with prepay agreements at Kensington, Rochester and Wharf. Additionally, the Company exercised options under amended agreements to receive an additional $25 million prepayment at Kensington, an approximately $18 million prepayment for deliveries of gold and silver doré from Rochester, and a roughly $13 million prepayment for deliveries of gold concentrate from Wharf. Coeur also completed a $25 million flow through financing program during the quarter to substantially fund Silvertip's 2024 exploration program.

Hedging Update

The Company did not execute any additional hedges during the first quarter. An overview of remaining hedges in place is outlined below.

2Q 2024 Gold Ounces Hedged 49,950 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $2,100 Silver Ounces Hedged 1,800,000 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $26.00

Rochester LCM Adjustment

Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. Decreases in the market price of gold and silver can affect the value of metal inventory, stockpiles and leach pads, and it may be necessary to record a write-down to the net realizable value, as well as impact carrying value of long-lived assets. At the end of the first quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value, which resulted in a lower of cost or market ("LCM") adjustment of $4 million (approximately $3 million in costs applicable to sales2 and $1 million of amortization).

Additionally, the Company completed a review of the estimated recoverable ounces of gold and silver on its leach pads and determined that as a result of longer expected leach time and favorable recoveries relative to previous estimates that the estimated recoverable gold and silver on the Rochester legacy (Stages II, III and IV) leach pads supported an upward revision.

Operations

First quarter 2024 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Tons milled 500,747 500,509 501,722 472,622 533,606 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.070 0.060 0.055 0.056 0.052 Average silver grade (oz/t) 4.34 4.08 3.67 4.10 4.02 Average recovery rate - Au 95.2 % 89.4 % 97.6 % 87.4 % 90.1 % Average recovery rate - Ag 83.7 % 79.4 % 86.9 % 83.5 % 81.7 % Gold ounces produced 33,160 25,401 26,870 23,216 25,118 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,818 1,622 1,601 1,617 1,752 Gold ounces sold 33,462 24,848 26,018 22,207 25,970 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,796 1,644 1,534 1,561 1,795 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,611 $ 1,615 $ 1,499 $ 1,589 $ 1,564 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 23.64 $ 24.78 $ 24.96 $ 23.98 $ 23.23 Metal sales $ 96.4 $ 80.9 $ 77.3 $ 72.7 $ 82.3 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 54.3 $ 50.3 $ 48.1 $ 46.6 $ 49.3 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 901 $ 1,010 $ 917 $ 1,023 $ 926 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 13.18 $ 15.26 $ 15.56 $ 15.16 $ 13.94 Exploration expense $ 2.5 $ 2.7 $ 2.2 $ 1.6 $ 1.3 Cash flow from operating activities $ 25.6 $ 24.1 $ 22.6 $ 18.6 $ 11.5 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 4.7 $ 6.9 $ 8.4 $ 10.7 $ 8.6 Development capital expenditures $ 2.1 $ 2.0 $ 2.4 $ 1.2 $ 1.6 Total capital expenditures $ 6.8 $ 8.9 $ 10.8 $ 11.9 $ 10.2 Free cash flow1 $ 18.8 $ 15.2 $ 11.8 $ 6.7 $ 1.3

Operational

First quarter gold and silver production totaled 33,160 and 1.8 million ounces, respectively, compared to 25,401 and 1.6 million ounces in the prior period and 25,118 and 1.8 million ounces in the first quarter of 2023

Production during the quarter benefited from higher average grades as well as increased average gold and silver recoveries

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis decreased 11% and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $901 and $13.18 per ounce, respectively, driven by higher metal sales

for gold and silver on a co-product basis decreased 11% and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $901 and $13.18 per ounce, respectively, driven by higher metal sales Capital expenditures decreased 24% quarter-over-quarter to $7 million, reflecting lower underground mine development

Free cash flow1 in the first quarter totaled $19 million compared to $15 million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment for the first quarter decreased by 7% to approximately $3 million (substantially all expensed)

Up to three rigs were active during the quarter mainly focused on the Zapata - Guadalupe corridor and on the Barranca Blanca target

At the Zapata - Guadalupe target, drilling confirmed the presence of anticipated mineralized structures and revealed a newly discovered vein with promising indications of additional mineralization. This area is evolving into a significant prospect and serves as a potential area for future resource expansion

Exploration efforts continue immediately east of the current operation and outside the gold stream area. Within this zone, numerous new veins have been observed, particularly to the southeast of existing operations, which are believed to run parallel to the primary vein systems currently being mined nearby. For example, initial scout drilling at Barranca Blanca has successfully established the existence of a mineralizing system strongly warranting further investigation

Additionally, geological mapping in the Guazapares area to the east of Palmarejo has pinpointed multiple new veins displaying surface alteration, shearing, and mineralization, signaling promising prospects for future exploration

Other

Approximately 35% of Palmarejo's gold sales in the first quarter were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce, totaling 11,690 ounces. The Company anticipates approximately 30% - 40% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2024 will be sold under the gold stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 95,000 - 103,000 ounces of gold and 5.9 - 6.7 million ounces of silver

CAS 1 in 2024 are expected to be $1,075 - $1,275 per gold ounce and $16.50 - $17.50 per silver ounce

in 2024 are expected to be $1,075 - $1,275 per gold ounce and $16.50 - $17.50 per silver ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $32 - $42 million, consisting primarily of sustaining capital and underground development

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Ore tons placed 3,135,571 2,754,058 3,487,173 2,690,840 2,456,586 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.52 0.44 0.50 0.42 0.45 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.002 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.003 Silver ounces produced (000's) 699 1,340 608 683 761 Gold ounces produced 5,755 19,847 4,459 6,314 8,155 Silver ounces sold (000's) 735 1,269 606 695 770 Gold ounces sold 6,185 19,175 4,432 6,493 8,349 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 23.32 $ 24.59 $ 24.63 $ 23.70 $ 23.19 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 2,050 $ 1,991 $ 1,967 $ 1,946 $ 1,922 Metal sales $ 29.8 $ 69.4 $ 23.6 $ 29.1 $ 33.9 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 27.0 $ 71.8 $ 30.5 $ 26.1 $ 42.9 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 18.17 $ 19.33 $ 23.64 $ 20.39 $ 20.24 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,630 $ 1,564 $ 1,899 $ 1,646 $ 1,655 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ - $ - $ 7.5 $ 10.0 $ - Exploration expense $ 0.4 $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.4 Cash flow from operating activities $ (18.7 ) $ 11.6 $ (17.3 ) $ (3.8 ) $ (13.5 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 15.4 $ 13.8 $ 7.7 $ 5.1 $ 4.3 Development capital expenditures $ 5.8 $ 51.7 $ 76.7 $ 56.4 $ 47.7 Total capital expenditures $ 21.2 $ 65.5 $ 84.4 $ 61.5 $ 52.0 Free cash flow1 $ (39.9 ) $ (53.9 ) $ (101.7 ) $ (65.3 ) $ (65.5 )

Operational

Silver and gold production in the first quarter totaled 699,190 and 5,755 ounces, respectively, compared to 1.3 million and 19,847 ounces in the prior period and 761,346 and 8,155 ounces in the first quarter of 2023

Lower planned production during the quarter was primarily driven by a lack of fresh ore placed on the new Stage VI leach pad for approximately ninety days during the commissioning and ramp-up of the new three stage crusher after initial ounces from ore stacked on the new leach pad throughout 2023 were recovered in the prior period

The Company successfully completed the commissioning of all three stages of the crushing circuit and the truck load-out facility during the first quarter. Additionally, on March 31, 2024, the operation achieved commercial production and has routinely exceeded 70,000 tons per day since commissioning was completed. Ramp-up to sustained nameplate capacity of 88,000 tons per day remains on schedule to be completed by the end of the second quarter

The Company completed a review of the estimated recoverable ounces of gold and silver on its leach pads during the first quarter and determined that as a result of longer expected leach time and favorable recoveries relative to previous estimates that the estimated recoverable gold and silver on the Rochester legacy (Stages II, III and IV) leach pads supported an upward revision

Financial

First quarter adjusted CAS 1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $3 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester

figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $3 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester First quarter adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis continued to decline compared to recent quarters, totaling $18.17 and $1,630 per ounce, respectively, mainly driven by the favorable impact of an increase in estimated recoverable ounces on legacy leach pads

for silver and gold on a co-product basis continued to decline compared to recent quarters, totaling $18.17 and $1,630 per ounce, respectively, mainly driven by the favorable impact of an increase in estimated recoverable ounces on legacy leach pads Capital expenditures decreased 68% quarter-over-quarter to $21 million, reflecting decreased spending with the completion of the Rochester expansion project

Free cash flow1 in the first quarter totaled $(40) million compared to $(54) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment decreased 17% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1 million ($0.4 million expensed and $0.1 million capitalized)

First quarter activities included preparation for 2024 drill programs, geologic logging, interpretation and geological modeling, with a new geology model for Nevada Packard almost complete. This work will help refine understanding on the controls to mineralization at this deposit and help finalize 2024 drill planning

The primary focus for drilling over the balance of 2024 is assessing the potential for higher grades on structures identified in the newly-developed Rochester East and Nevada Packard geology models. Near-term exploration objectives aim to augment the grade profile of the current 16-year reserves-only mine life with the goal of bolstering cash flow

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 4.8 - 6.6 million ounces of silver and 37,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold. Production in 2024 is expected to increase after a slower first quarter due to commissioning and ramp-up in the first half of 2024

With the commissioning and ramp-up of the Rochester expansion taking place during the first half of 2024, the Company has provided CAS guidance for the second half of 2024, which are expected to be $14.00 - $16.00 per silver ounce and $1,200 - $1,400 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $50 - $70 million, which reflects fleet enhancements as part of the ramp-up of the newly completed Rochester expansion as well as sustaining capital

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Tons milled 167,439 177,382 167,950 152,907 153,337 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.14 0.16 0.16 0.09 0.15 Average recovery rate 90.8 % 92.3 % 92.6 % 90.9 % 91.2 % Gold ounces produced 21,434 26,686 24,614 13,193 20,296 Gold ounces sold 21,183 25,980 24,516 13,273 20,902 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 2,105 $ 2,016 $ 1,956 $ 1,991 $ 1,983 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 52 $ 58 $ 60 $ 142 $ 63 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 2,053 $ 1,958 $ 1,896 $ 1,849 $ 1,920 Metal sales $ 43.5 $ 51.2 $ 46.5 $ 24.6 $ 40.2 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 39.3 $ 37.9 $ 38.3 $ 39.1 $ 37.4 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,840 $ 1,441 $ 1,543 $ 2,927 $ 1,775 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ - $ 10.7 $ (10.7 ) $ 9.9 $ (9.9 ) Exploration expense $ 1.5 $ 1.7 $ 2.9 $ 2.3 $ 1.0 Cash flow from operating activities $ 1.5 $ 16.9 $ (4.4 ) $ (3.7 ) $ (4.8 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 13.3 $ 15.1 $ 15.8 $ 11.7 $ 10.7 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 13.3 $ 15.1 $ 15.8 $ 11.7 $ 10.7 Free cash flow1 $ (11.8 ) $ 1.8 $ (20.2 ) $ (15.4 ) $ (15.5 )

Operational

Gold production in the first quarter totaled 21,434 ounces compared to 26,686 ounces in the prior period and 20,296 ounces in the first quarter of 2023

Lower production during the quarter was driven by mill down time impacting tons milled as well as lower average grade due to mine sequencing

Financial

First quarter adjusted CAS 1 totaled $1,840 per ounce compared to $1,441 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting decreased metal sales

totaled $1,840 per ounce compared to $1,441 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting decreased metal sales Capital expenditures decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter to $13 million. Capital expenditures during the quarter continued to focus on capital development to support the ongoing multi-year exploration program aimed at extending mine life

Free cash flow1 in the first quarter and full-year totaled $(12) million compared to $2 million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $4 million ($2 million expensed and $3 million capitalized), compared to $4 million ($2 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to four rigs were active at Kensington, with drilling focused on both infill as well as extending the current resource boundaries. Notably, the multiple parallel veins at Kensington Zone 30 are continuing to show continuity with new, sub-parallel zones identified during the first quarter, illustrating the potential for additional work fronts and optionality in the mine plan

Exploration at the recently identified Zone 50 continued to delineate mineralization along both strike and depth extensions, underscoring the potential for substantial resource and reserve expansion in the very near term

Expansion and infill drilling activities at Elmira are ongoing, with consistent intersection of broad zones of mineralization, especially notable in the upper sections of the deposit. While many assay results are pending, visual confirmations of mineralization support confidence that inferred material in this area can be upgraded to reserves within the current year

The recently concluded district-scale structural study aims to enhance resource modeling and refine future exploration targeting

Overall drilling at Kensington continues to demonstrate meaningful progress toward building a reserve base to support mine life for at least the next five years

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 92,000 - 106,000 gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2024 are expected to be $1,525 - $1,725 per gold ounce

in 2024 are expected to be $1,525 - $1,725 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $44 - $56 million, of which approximately $23 - $29 million and $5 - $10 million is related to underground development and infill drilling, respectively, as part of the multi-year exploration program

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Ore tons placed 1,251,955 1,290,562 1,254,267 1,041,846 1,156,794 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.021 0.027 0.023 0.022 0.032 Gold ounces produced 20,395 29,675 22,674 25,683 15,470 Silver ounces produced (000's) 67 90 69 88 21 Gold ounces sold 20,586 29,537 23,049 25,117 15,645 Silver ounces sold (000's) 69 86 74 82 24 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 2,026 $ 1,982 $ 1,966 $ 1,946 $ 1,938 Metal sales $ 43.3 $ 60.7 $ 47.1 $ 50.8 $ 30.9 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 25.4 $ 32.4 $ 31.0 $ 27.8 $ 23.5 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,165 $ 997 $ 1,267 $ 1,035 $ 1,466 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ - $ - $ 2.5 $ 10.0 $ - Exploration expense $ 0.1 $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operating activities $ 11.1 $ 28.9 $ 19.5 $ 33.8 $ 1.9 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 0.3 $ 1.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.1 $ - Development capital expenditures $ - $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Total capital expenditures $ 0.3 $ 1.5 $ 0.7 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 Free cash flow1 $ 10.8 $ 27.4 $ 18.8 $ 33.6 $ 1.8

Operational

Gold production in the first quarter decreased 31% quarter-over-quarter to 20,395 ounces, largely due to timing of ounces placed on the leach pads. Year-over-year production increased 32%

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis increased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $1,165 per ounce, largely driven by lower metal sales

on a by-product basis increased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $1,165 per ounce, largely driven by lower metal sales Capital expenditures decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to less than $1 million

Free cash flow1 in the first quarter totaled $11 million compared to $27 million in the prior period, reflecting lower metal sales

Exploration

Exploration investment remained flat quarter-over-quarter

Preparations for the 2024 drilling program were undertaken during the quarter with the program focusing on increasing reserves though expansion and infill drilling at the Juno deposit. Historically, exploration at Wharf has shown a high return on investment

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 86,000 - 96,000 gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2024 are expected to be $1,100 - $1,200 per gold ounce

in 2024 are expected to be $1,100 - $1,200 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $5 - $7 million

Exploration

Coeur had up to seven active rigs across all sites during the first quarter, for a total investment of approximately $14 million ($11 million expensed and $3 million capitalized), compared to roughly $14 million ($11 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in the prior period.

Exploration investment at the high-grade Silvertip polymetallic exploration project in British Columbia, Canada totaled approximately $5 million in the first quarter, compared to $6 million in the prior period.

Following an extensive technical assessment conducted at the start of the first quarter, the geological model has been refined, with considerable effort dedicated to strategizing for the 2024 exploration campaign. This year's programs at Silvertip will entail a reduction in underground drilling compared to prior years, with the upcoming summer surface programs anticipated to be the most extensive ever undertaken by Coeur.

The underground program is expected to continue systematically tracing mineralization in the Southern Silver Zone and Saddle Zone to the southeast and south, respectively. The surface programs will transition to a multi-pronged approach encompassing larger step outs from known mineralization and district-scale work aimed at identifying additional chimney structures hosting mineralization similar to the Southern Silver Zone. Ultimately, the goal is to identify multiple targets that could lead to resource growth over the next few years to allow a restart decision on this world-class high grade deposit.

The Company expects to invest $11 - $14 million in exploration in 2024 at Silvertip, which excludes $15 - $20 million related to underground mine development and site support costs.

Company-wide, exploration investment in 2024 is projected to comprise $40 - $50 million for scout and expansion drilling (classified as exploration expense) and $7 - $13 million on infill drilling (capitalized exploration). The key priorities this year include: building reserves and extending the life of mine at Kensington; investigating higher grade structures at Rochester; initiating development of a significant pipeline of inferred resources at Palmarejo to potentially facilitate rapid reserve growth over the coming years; augmenting mineral reserves at Wharf; and continuing to increase the mineral resource at Silvertip.

2024 Guidance

Gold and silver production is expected to increase compared to 2023, driven by the commissioning and ramp-up of the Rochester expansion. Overall cost guidance has increased compared to 2023 primarily driven by expected continued inflationary pressures on operating costs.

With the ramp-up of the new Merrill-Crowe facility and three-stage crusher corridor at Rochester expected to be completed during the first half of 2024, the Company has elected to defer providing cost guidance at Rochester for that period. The below cost guidance for Rochester reflects the second half of 2024.

Additionally, the below exploration expense guidance excludes $15 - $20 million of underground mine development and support costs associated with Silvertip.

2024 Production Guidance

Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 95,000 - 103,000 5,900 - 6,700 Rochester 37,000 - 50,000 4,800 - 6,600 Kensington 92,000 - 106,000 - Wharf 86,000 - 96,000 - Total 310,000 - 355,000 10,700 - 13,300

2024 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $1,075 - $1,275 $16.50 - $17.50 Second Half 2024 Rochester (co-product) $1,200 - $1,400 $14.00 - $16.00 Kensington $1,525 - $1,725 - Wharf (by-product) $1,100 - $1,200 -

2024 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $116 - $158 Capital Expenditures, Development $19 - $26 Exploration, Expensed $40 - $50 Exploration, Capitalized $7 - $13 General & Administrative Expenses $36 - $40

Note: The Company's guidance figures assume estimated prices of $2,000/oz gold and $23.75/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 17.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (U.S.) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 9, 2024.

Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 612 39 52

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic exploration project in British Columbia.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (zinc or lead). We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) and pound (zinc and lead) are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Notes

1. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow and liquidity. 2. Excludes amortization. 3. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received. 4. As of March 31, 2024, Coeur had $30 million in outstanding letters of credit and $225 million in outstanding borrowings under its RCF. Future borrowing under the RCF may be subject to certain financial covenants.

Average Spot Prices

1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 2,070 $ 1,971 $ 1,928 $ 1,976 $ 1,890 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 23.34 $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 24.13 $ 22.55 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.11 $ 1.13 $ 1.10 $ 1.15 $ 1.42 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.94 $ 0.96 $ 0.98 $ 0.96 $ 0.97

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,489 $ 61,633 Receivables 36,494 31,035 Inventory 78,230 76,661 Ore on leach pads 83,454 79,400 Prepaid expenses and other 18,943 18,526 284,610 267,255 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment and mining properties, net 1,697,927 1,688,288 Ore on leach pads 43,073 25,987 Restricted assets 8,812 9,115 Receivables 23,140 23,140 Other 62,503 67,063 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,120,065 $ 2,080,848 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 120,137 $ 115,110 Accrued liabilities and other 131,845 140,913 Debt 23,242 22,636 Reclamation 10,954 10,954 286,178 289,613 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 562,310 522,674 Reclamation 206,035 203,059 Deferred tax liabilities 16,787 12,360 Other long-term liabilities 30,626 29,239 815,758 767,332 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 398,583,321 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 386,282,957 at December 31, 2023 3,986 3,863 Additional paid-in capital 4,170,568 4,139,870 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,147 ) 1,331 Accumulated deficit (3,150,278 ) (3,121,161 ) 1,018,129 1,023,903 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,120,065 $ 2,080,848

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 213,060 $ 187,298 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 145,997 153,056 Amortization 27,297 22,708 General and administrative 14,404 12,083 Exploration 10,491 4,650 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 18,228 10,890 Total costs and expenses 216,417 203,387 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain on debt extinguishment 438 - Fair value adjustments, net - 10,561 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (12,947 ) (7,389 ) Other, net 2,773 (961 ) Total other income (expense), net (9,736 ) 2,211 Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (13,093 ) (13,878 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (16,024 ) (10,708 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (29,117 ) $ (24,586 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges (7,625 ) (12,928 ) Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges 147 (4,134 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (7,478 ) (17,062 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (36,595 ) $ (41,648 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) (1) Excludes amortization.

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (29,117 ) $ (24,586 ) Adjustments: Amortization 27,297 22,708 Accretion 4,076 3,993 Deferred taxes 4,429 6,451 Gain on debt extinguishment (438 ) - Fair value adjustments, net - (10,561 ) Stock-based compensation 4,248 3,151 Loss on the sale of assets - (9 ) Write-downs 3,235 13,113 Deferred revenue recognition (55,159 ) (10,115 ) Other 10,822 2,078 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (5,316 ) 3,050 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (639 ) (496 ) Inventory and ore on leach pads (19,694 ) (17,635 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 40,385 (26,145 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (15,871 ) (35,003 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (42,083 ) (74,048 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 24 - Sale of investments - 39,775 Proceeds from notes receivable - 5,000 Other (67 ) (44 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (42,126 ) (29,317 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock 22,823 98,429 Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 135,000 75,000 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (92,225 ) (101,897 ) Other (1,779 ) (2,097 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 63,819 69,435 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 40 399 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 5,862 5,514 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 63,378 63,169 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,240 $ 68,683

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 1Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Net income (loss) $ (108,143 ) $ (29,117 ) $ (25,505 ) $ (21,109 ) $ (32,412 ) $ (24,586 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 34,657 12,947 7,396 7,402 6,912 7,389 Income tax provision (benefit) 40,472 16,024 8,485 6,097 9,866 10,708 Amortization 104,411 27,297 34,635 22,884 19,595 22,708 EBITDA 71,397 27,151 25,011 15,274 3,961 16,219 Fair value adjustments, net 7,177 - 1,245 2,010 3,922 (10,561 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (330 ) 365 353 (421 ) (627 ) 1,154 Asset retirement obligation accretion 16,488 4,076 4,186 4,153 4,073 3,993 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 33,189 4,188 18,464 8,934 1,603 14,187 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 28,724 3,536 12,547 19 12,622 9 RMC bankruptcy distribution (1,516 ) - - - (1,516 ) - (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (3,875 ) (438 ) 298 (774 ) (2,961 ) - Other adjustments 10,260 5,461 2,188 1,453 1,158 126 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,514 $ 44,339 $ 64,292 $ 30,648 $ 22,235 $ 25,127 Revenue $ 846,968 $ 213,060 $ 262,090 $ 194,583 $ 177,235 $ 187,298 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19 % 21 % 25 % 16 % 13 % 13 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 1Q 2023 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Net income (loss) $ (29,117 ) $ (25,505 ) $ (21,109 ) $ (32,412 ) $ (24,586 ) Fair value adjustments, net - 1,245 2,010 3,922 (10,561 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 484 (156 ) 5 154 1,991 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 3,536 12,547 19 12,622 9 RMC bankruptcy distribution - - - (1,516 ) - (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (438 ) 298 (774 ) (2,961 ) - Other adjustments 5,461 2,188 1,453 1,158 126 Tax effect of adjustments 1,053 3,165 (223 ) (1,120 ) (37 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (19,021 ) $ (6,218 ) $ (18,619 ) $ (20,153 ) $ (33,058 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 )

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Cash flow from operations $ (15,871 ) $ 65,277 $ (2,383 ) $ 39,397 $ (35,003 ) Capital expenditures 42,083 92,715 112,273 85,581 74,048 Free cash flow $ (57,954 ) $ (27,438 ) $ (114,656 ) $ (46,184 ) $ (109,051 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (15,871 ) $ 65,277 $ (2,383 ) $ 39,397 $ (35,003 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 5,316 726 478 913 (3,050 ) Prepaid expenses and other 639 1,225 3,000 (4,260 ) 496 Inventories 19,694 (7,401 ) 18,620 18,738 17,635 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (40,385 ) (14,490 ) (5,528 ) (61,708 ) 26,145 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ (30,607 ) $ 45,337 $ 14,187 $ (6,920 ) $ 6,223

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 66,896 $ 33,632 $ 44,885 $ 26,808 $ 852 $ 173,073 Amortization (12,602 ) (6,633 ) (5,596 ) (1,393 ) (852 ) (27,076 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 54,294 $ 26,999 $ 39,289 $ 25,415 $ - $ 145,997 Inventory Adjustments (468 ) (3,555 ) (283 ) 198 - (4,108 ) By-product credit - - (34 ) (1,633 ) - (1,667 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 53,826 $ 23,444 $ 38,972 $ 23,980 $ - $ 140,222 Metal Sales Gold ounces 33,462 6,185 21,183 20,586 - 81,416 Silver ounces 1,796,468 735,254 68,713 - 2,600,435 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 56 % 43 % 100 % 100 % Silver 44 % 57 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 901 $ 1,630 $ 1,840 $ 1,165 $ 1,267 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.18 $ 18.17 $ - $ 14.63 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 60,345 $ 85,155 $ 46,207 $ 34,150 $ 858 $ 226,715 Amortization (9,949 ) (13,349 ) (8,366 ) (1,892 ) (858 ) (34,414 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 50,396 $ 71,806 $ 37,841 $ 32,258 $ - $ 192,301 Inventory Adjustments (195 ) (17,295 ) (131 ) (677 ) - (18,298 ) By-product credit - - (275 ) (2,146 ) - (2,421 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 50,201 $ 54,511 $ 37,435 $ 29,435 $ - $ 171,582 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,849 19,174 25,980 29,538 - 99,541 Silver ounces 1,644,592 1,269,236 - 86,510 - 3,000,338 Zinc pounds - - - - - - Lead pounds - - - - - - Revenue Split Gold 50 % 55 % 100 % 100 % Silver 50 % 45 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,010 $ 1,564 $ 1,441 $ 997 $ 1,225 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.26 $ 19.33 $ - $ 17.03 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,083 $ 34,708 $ 45,180 $ 32,614 $ 919 $ 170,504 Amortization (9,024 ) (4,176 ) (6,894 ) (1,588 ) (919 ) (22,601 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 48,059 $ 30,532 $ 38,286 $ 31,026 $ - $ 147,903 Inventory Adjustments (328 ) (7,788 ) (411 ) (16 ) - (8,543 ) By-product credit - - (57 ) (1,802 ) - (1,859 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,731 $ 22,744 $ 37,818 $ 29,208 $ - $ 137,501 Metal Sales Gold ounces 26,018 4,432 24,516 23,049 - 78,015 Silver ounces 1,533,975 606,083 - 73,677 - 2,213,735 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 50 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Silver 50 % 63 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 917 $ 1,899 $ 1,543 $ 1,267 $ 1,273 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.56 $ 23.64 $ - $ 17.85 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 54,608 $ 29,717 $ 43,950 $ 29,634 $ 1,021 $ 158,930 Amortization (8,017 ) (3,649 ) (4,801 ) (1,805 ) (1,021 ) (19,293 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 46,591 $ 26,068 $ 39,149 $ 27,829 $ - $ 139,637 Inventory Adjustments (209 ) (1,215 ) (239 ) 77 - (1,586 ) By-product credit - - (63 ) (1,922 ) - (1,985 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 46,382 $ 24,853 $ 38,847 $ 25,984 $ - $ 136,066 Metal Sales Gold ounces 22,207 6,493 13,273 25,117 - 67,090 Silver ounces 1,560,743 694,657 - 82,013 - 2,337,413 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 49 % 43 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 57 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,023 $ 1,646 $ 2,927 $ 1,035 $ 1,464 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.16 $ 20.39 $ - $ 16.77 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,984 $ 48,083 $ 43,226 $ 24,953 $ 1,221 $ 175,467 Amortization (8,719 ) (5,218 ) (5,844 ) (1,409 ) (1,221 ) (22,411 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,265 $ 42,865 $ 37,382 $ 23,544 $ - $ 153,056 Inventory Adjustments (201 ) (13,474 ) (207 ) (38 ) - (13,920 ) By-product credit - - (74 ) (570 ) (644 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,064 $ 29,391 $ 37,101 $ 22,936 $ - $ 138,492 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,970 8,349 20,902 15,645 - 70,866 Silver ounces 1,795,159 769,804 - 23,956 - 2,588,919 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 49 % 47 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 53 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 926 $ 1,655 $ 1,775 $ 1,466 $ 1,381 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.94 $ 20.24 $ - $ 15.83 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for 2024 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester(1) Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 258,870 $ 129,322 $ 199,980 $ 108,330 Amortization (37,130 ) (36,990 ) (33,530 ) (6,330 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 221,740 $ 92,332 $ 166,450 $ 102,000 By-product credit - - - (2,550 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 221,740 $ 92,332 $ 166,450 $ 99,450 Metal Sales Gold ounces 100,350 28,130 103,790 90,000 Silver ounces 6,516,830 3,927,890 105,920 Revenue Split Gold 51 % 38 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 62 % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $1,075 - $1,275 $1,200 - $1,400 $1,525 - $1,725 $1,100 - $1,200 Silver ($/oz) $16.50 - $17.50 $14.00 - $16.00 Cost guidance for Rochester reflects the second half of 2024.

