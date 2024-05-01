Sailfish Reports Annual and Q4 2023 Results

Tortola, May 1, 2024 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Q4 2023"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2023 Highlights:

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 1,078 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - 1,476);

Royalty revenue earned of $261,106 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $nil);

Total revenues of $2,333,092 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $2,646,301);

Gross profit of $1,391,272 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $1,383,654);

Net loss of $1,105,864 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $1,205,499);

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 1,080,400 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - 1,969,200); and

Declared a Q1 2023, Q2 2023, Q3 2023 and Q4 2023 quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share which were paid on April 17, 2023, July 17, 2023, October 16, 2023 and January 15, 2024, respectively.

Summary of Annual Results:





Year ended

December 31, 2023



Year ended

December 31, 2022

Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

$



$















Revenues

2,333,092



2,646,301

Gross profit

1,391,272



1,383,654

Net loss

(1,105,864 )

(1,205,499 ) Net loss per share

(0.02 )

(0.02 )

Q4 2023 Highlights:

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 243 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - 396);

Royalty revenue earned of $246,445 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $nil);

Total revenues of $712,988 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $676,299);

Gross profit of $499,999 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - $351,762); and

Net income of $204,956 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (2022 - net loss of $134,855).

Summary of Quarterly Results:





Three months ended

December 31, 2023



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Condensed interim consolidated statements of income

(loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$



$















Revenues

712,988



676,299

Gross profit

499,999



351,762

Net income (loss)

204,956



(134,855 ) Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)

0.00



(0.00 )

For complete details, please refer to the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q4 2023 Highlights:

Subsequent to December 31, 2023, Sailfish purchased 829,800 common shares on-market which have been cancelled.

On March 22, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.0125 per common share which was paid on April 15, 2024.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

For further information: Paolo Lostritto, CEO, tel. 416-602-2645 or Bryan McKenzie, CFO, tel. 604-443-3834.

