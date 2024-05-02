Medaro Mining Amends Yurchison Uranium Property Option Agreement

Vancouver, May 1, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its option agreement (as amended, the "Amended Option Agreement") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") dated November 1, 2021, as amended on November 14, 2023, pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yurchison uranium property located in the Wollaston Domain of Northern Saskatchewan (the "Property"). The Company paid Skyharbour a fee of $2,500 in consideration for the amendment.

Pursuant to the Amended Option Agreement, the Company must make and incur the following outstanding cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures to satisfy its earn-in obligations:

issue Skyharbour 825,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.40 per Share, on or before May 2, 2024; pay Skyharbour $250,000 in cash and incur $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by May 1, 2025; and pay Skyharbour $250,000 in cash, issue Skyharbour $1,670,000 worth of Shares, and incur $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by November 1, 2025. The 20-day volume weighted average price will be used in calculating the value of any Shares issued.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

CEO & Director

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project in Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

