Tudor Gold Appoints Patrick Donnelly as Its Vice President of Capital Markets

Vancouver, May 2, 2024 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Donnelly P. Geo., as Vice President Capital Markets to the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Donnelly possesses extensive experience in mineral exploration, capital markets, corporate development, and investor relations. His career began nearly three decades ago as a project geologist, exploring for precious and base metals as well as diamonds in western and northern Canada. Following this, he transitioned to a role as a mining analyst with a Canadian securities firm. Prior to his current role, Mr. Donnelly held the positions of CEO and President at Serra Energy Metals Corp. which followed his tenure as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Development for Trilogy Metals Inc., where he played a key role in advancing the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Alaska, USA, alongside its partners. Mr. Donnelly also held the position of President at First Mining Gold Corp. for over three years. At First Mining, where he was also a co-founder, he spearheaded the company's initial public offering and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Noteworthy achievements during his tenure at First Mining include the successful negotiation and completion of eight significant transactions. Mr. Donnelly holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Geological Sciences from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Donnelly is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President & CEO of Tudor Gold comments: "Tudor Gold is happy to announce the engagement of Patrick Donnelly as the Company's Vice President of Capital Markets. His track record in senior management and executive roles within the junior mining and exploration sector aligns perfectly with Tudor Gold's vision and objectives. As we continue to advance the Treaty Creek Project, Patrick's strategic insight will assist Tudor Gold in navigating the capital markets and effectively communicating our progress to investors. I am confident his technical knowledge and financial experience will make him a valuable addition to our team on behalf of the team, I welcome Patrick to the Company."

Ken Konkin adds, I am also pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Curran as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, effective immediately. These appointments are an important part of the Company's communication strategy to enhance our messaging to the investor community. I am confident that Pat and Chris will work well collectively to execute this initiative.

Since joining Tudor Gold in 2021, Mr. Curran has played a pivotal role in securing several of the Company's financings. He possesses over 20 years of experience in business development, communications, and capital markets, and has gained valuable working knowledge of the mining and exploration sector from working with various publicly listed companies. Before joining Tudor Gold, Mr. Curran held the position of Manager of Corporate Communications for Northern Vertex Mining Corp and Kootenay Silver Inc. Additionally, he led the development of corporate communications programs for the Northair Group of Companies.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 Blbs copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 0.503 Blb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts most of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1,87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 0.48 Blb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

Ken Konkin

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com

Chris Curran

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

