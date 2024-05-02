Progressive Planet Announces Superb 28 Day Compressive Strength for New Low Carbon Cement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, May 2, 2024 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, is pleased to provide the results of 28-day compressive strength tests recently completed on PozPyro.

In an exciting development for the building materials sector, Progressive Planet Solutions has announced remarkable results from recent compressive strength tests of PozPyro, a revolutionary new cement alternative. Designed in collaboration with Pyrogenesis Canada, PozPyro aims to provide a partial replacement alternative for Portland cement.

PozPyro, a supplementary cementing material (SCM), was developed to partially replace traditional Portland Cement, using plasma technology to transform quartz silica, a widely available material, into a SCM, without off gassing CO2 from the production process. This innovation comes at a critical time, as the cement industry seeks more sustainable practices without compromising quality or performance. Portland cement emits substantial amounts of CO2 during its production.

After rigorous testing, which involved preparing four separate batches of cement mortar cubes, the results are in:

PozPyro's Strength Activity Index (SAI) averaged 110.38% at 28 days for the initial two tests (Series A) initiated in March 2024.

PozPyro's Strength Activity Index (SAI) averaged 140.76% at 28 days for final two tests (Series B) initiated in April 2024.

The average particle size was modified for the Series B tests which resulted in higher strength. Progressive Planet will not disclose particle sizing for competitive reasons.

The early success of PozPyro signals a significant step forward in creating more greenhouse gas friendly building materials. As Canada moves towards shutting down coal-fired power plants by 2030, the need for alternatives to fly ash, a common SCM, becomes more pressing. PozPyro not only fills this gap but does so by tapping into one of the earth's most abundant materials, crystalline silica, offering a promising and sustainable solution for the future of construction.

According to the IMARC Group, the North American cement market size reached 194.2 million tons (US tons) in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 279.8 million tons by 2032, which shows a growth rate of 4% per annum between 2024 and 2032. With the ability to substitute 20% of Portland Cement with pozzolanic cements, the total addressable North American market is projected to reach over 55 million tons by 2032. At a projected price of $200 USD per ton by 2032, the potential market is over $11 billion USD per annum by 2032.

For many decades, fly ash has been the product used to partially replace Portland cement in cement blends specified by engineers to increase durability and chemical resistance.

Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet, commented, "These results were exceptional and provide us with the technical confidence to take the next steps to bring this product to market. Just in the Pacific Northwest, over one million tons of fly ash will cease to be generated by the summer of 2025 at which time two massive thermal coal to energy facilities will have finished converting from burning coal to natural gas."

Furthermore, PozPyro demonstrated excellent workability, with water demand rates between 99% and 109%, ensuring it is easy to use in various concrete applications.

"These are the best results we have ever seen in an alternative cementing material. The fact that silica-based cements do not off gas CO2 is an additional bonus to the exceptional compressive strength results" said Steve Gurney, President of PLAN.

"These 28-day test results confirm the impressive results achieved by the previous 7-day tests, and underscore yet again the transformative nature of plasma in producing materials, in both an economically and environmentally beneficial manner, that are key to heavy industry," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "Not only were we able to far surpass the minimum acceptable product standard compared to 75% of the control, but when compared to a full value of the control, the PozPyro green cement additive showed a 49.67% gain. In other words, these tests suggest that not only can PozPyro potentially outperform other traditional cement additive products in strength, it has the potential to directly outperform pure cement alone. As I've stated before, the cement industry is a key target for us, and we have high expectations for the PozPyro green cement additive material."

Now that the compressive strength of PozPyro have been demonstrated, Progressive Planet and Pyrogenesis Canada will work together to create a plan and budget to accomplish the following objectives:

Prove that PozPyro can be produced economically,

Complete other tests such as resistance to chemicals, and,

Maximize the recovery of heat generated by the plasma for re-use.

The primary next step is the development of a pilot scale project, the planning of which will commence in the very near term.

