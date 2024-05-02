Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, May 2, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic C-Level appointment of Mr. Armando Farhate, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company.

Armando Farhate, a Brazilian citizen, has more than 36 years of industry experience, with the last 13 years being in the mining sector. He has occupied C-Level and Upper Management positions in mining companies in Brazil, Canada, Namibia and Botswana and is currently a Director on the Board for three Canadian mining and exploration companies. He brings extensive experience in all areas of this industry segment, with special focus on Operations, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Mineral Resource Development.

Armando holds a Mechanical Engineering degree and an MBA and is a Certified Board Member by IBGC (Brazil). He has had professional experience in 33 different countries and speaks 7 languages fluently. He carries recent experience as a C-Level executive at Canadian companies focused on developing graphite and copper assets, aiming to supply the fast-developing Electric Vehicle (EV) sector with critical minerals for batteries and the energy transition.

Armando Farhate, COO stated, "As I assume the role of Chief Operating Officer at Homerun Resources, I am energized by the prospect of leveraging over 30 years of experience in this dynamic industry. The Company's uniqueness and vast array of opportunities inspire great confidence that revenue milestones will be surpassed swiftly. With the collaboration of a truly exceptional team, I am eager to propel our operations to new heights."

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207763