Teuton Resources Corp. Joint Venture Partner and Optionee Updates:

Vancouver, May 2, 2024 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) has served a termination notice on Blackwolf Copper and Gold ('Blackwolf") in regard to the option agreement between Blackwolf's subsidiary (Optimum Ventures) and Teuton on the Harry property located north of Stewart, BC. The notice was served because of a failure to meet certain material obligations of the agreement.

Teuton's Del Norte property, located east of Stewart, BC, is currently under option to Decade Resources ("Decade"). Decade on April 16, 2024 announced results of a sampling program conducted over steep terrain located at the crest of the ridge separating Del Norte and Nelson Creeks. The area is described as being underlain by an oxidized, porphyritic diorite intrusive, accompanied by an extensive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration halo. Twenty-nine grab samples taken during the program returned values from trace to 30.9 g/t gold. The results are to be followed up in 2024.

Photo of the sericite alteration zone, below

More details on the program are available in Decade's news release dated April 16, 2024 on file with Sedar+.

Treaty Creek Property:

Teuton is pleased to announce that project operator and Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has filed a technical report (the "Report") concerning an updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Goldstorm Deposit (the "MRE" or "2024 Treaty Creek MRE") at the JV's flagship Treaty Creek Project (the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The Report is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", with an effective date of April 5, 2024 and was prepared for Tudor Gold by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"). The Report is available under the Tudor's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or from the Tudor's website at www.tudor-gold.com. Teuton retains a 20% carried interest in the joint venture, as well as a 0.98% NSR in the Goldstorm deposit area.

Tudor put out a news release on April 8, 2024 announcing the filing of the Report, which was based on technical information previously released in a Mineral Resource Estimate dated Feb. 20, 2024. Teuton issued a detailed report at the same time, Feb. 20, 2024, and interested readers can reference it on Sedar+ under Teuton Resources or on the Company website, www.teuton.com.

Qualified Persons

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. is the Qualified Person for technical information in regard to work done on the Del Norte Property as presented in Decade's news release of April 16, 2024. D. Cremonese, P. Eng. is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources (as President of the Company he is not independent of the Company). Technical information presented in Teuton's news release of today's date is consistent with technical information in Decade's news release dated April 16, 2024.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 8 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

