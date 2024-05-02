Renforth Commences Exploration on the Polymetallic Malartic Metals Package and the Parbec Gold Deposit in Quebec

Pickering ON, May 2, 2024 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTCQB- RFHRF) (FSE-9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that exploration has resumed on the Malartic Metals Package property in Malartic, Quebec. Exploration at Beaupré, Victoria and Parbec will include, in addition to prospecting, mapping and channel sampling as appropriate, test soil sampling to determine effectiveness and the use of a "Beep Mat". This was previously successfully used at Parbec to aid in prospecting which led to finding surface gold under shallow cover.

In addition, Renforth would like to inform shareholders that $200,000 was raised through the sale of common shares issued on a flow through basis at a price of $0.025 per share, there was no warrant granted in this financing.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

