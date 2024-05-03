RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

VANCOUVER BC, May 3, 2024 - RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025, 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026, and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027.

RUA GOLD About

RUA GOLD (RUA.CSE) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand. With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, RUA GOLD combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits. The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. RUA GOLD has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

