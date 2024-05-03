LAURION's President and CEO Announces Intention to Exercise Stock Options, Demonstrating Confidence in LAURION's Future

TORONTO - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") announced that its CEO and President, Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, intends to exercise a total of 750,000 LAURION stock options, further solidifying her commitment to the Corporation's vision and potential long-term growth.

Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin expects to exercise in full, ahead of their expiry, 500,000 options exercisable at $0.17 per share, expiring on June 2, 2025, and 250,000 options exercisable at $0.23 per share, expiring on December 14, 2025 (held indirectly through her company, AquinTerra Inc.), representing a significant personal investment of $142,500 into the Corporation and its future.

"This decision reflects my unwavering confidence in LAURION's strategic direction, excellent exploration prospects on the Ishkõday Project, and strong commitment to delivering shareholder value," stated Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin. "As the CEO, President and largest shareholder of LAURION, I am fully dedicated to aligning my interests with those of our shareholders, and this action underscores that commitment."

She added, "I have full confidence in our talented technical and financial teams to execute our strategic initiatives efficiently, ensuring sustainable growth and financial prosperity for our shareholders."

Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin, who is also a director of the Corporation, currently intends to hold the common shares resulting from these option exercises for investment purposes. The options were previously granted by the Corporation on June 2, 2020 and December 14, 2020, respectively.

About LAURION

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 267,071,735 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57.43 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

