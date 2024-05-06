Hi-View Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update on Its BC Gold Properties

Hi-View intends on utilizing a compilation of historic work and airborne survey data, to plan a 2024 exploration program to complement recent successful sampling and historic work as well as recent gold discoveries in the area. Hi-View conducted a 2023 sampling program focused on the Golden Stranger and identified new points of interest that included new high priority outcrops for additional sampling. A total of 399 soil samples and 11 rock samples were collected and have been submitted for assay to ALS Geochemistry lab for gold and multi-elemental analysis. Assay results are pending.



In the 2023 exploration program, physical work was completed on 389 sites of interest within the Golden Stranger claims, a helicopter landing pad was constructed to facilitate further exploration and a Wildlife Management Plan was completed. The Golden Stranger claims have historic drilling of 29 diamond drill holes during 1987 and 1988, which showed mineralization in core and on surface consistent with other regional mineralized trends. The Lawyers group of claims has had an airborne magnetics survey flown at 100 meter spacing, which produced strong magnetic anomalies consistent with other regional mineralized trends.



The Claims Location Map below shows Hi-Views Golden Stranger and Lawyers group Properties, consisting of 9,139 hectares, contiguous to Thesis Golds Lawyers-Ranch Project, being a 495 square kilometre land package, and other nearby mining projects. Thesis Lawyers-Ranch Project is quickly developing into one of Canadas largest gold and silver projects.





About Hi-View



Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,139 hectares.







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:



This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, potential and similar expressions, or that events or conditions will, would, may, could or should occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Companys management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES





