Capstone Copper Announces 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

03.05.2024  |  Business Wire

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held May 3, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 566,592,577 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.25% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors

% For

% Against

Number of Directors to be set at eight

99.98%

0.02%

Election of Directors

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Alison Baker

99.20%

0.80%

Gordon Bell

99.98%

0.02%

Robert Gallagher

97.27%

2.73%

Anne Giardini

99.37%

1.63%

John MacKenzie

99.98%

0.02%

Peter Meredith

98.49%

1.51%

Patricia Palacios

99.69%

0.31%

Darren Pylot

98.66%

1.34%

Appointment of Auditor

% For

% Withheld

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration

99.90%

0.10%

Say on Pay

% For

% Against

To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular

98.45%

1.55%

Unallocated Entitlements

% For

% Against

To approve all unallocated options, rights or entitlements pursuant to Capstone's Treasury Share Unit Plan.

77.29%

22.71%

Detailed voting results for the 2024 AGM are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com



Contact

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy & Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
437-788-1767
dsampieri@capstonecopper.com


