Capstone Copper Announces 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held May 3, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 566,592,577 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.25% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at eight 99.98% 0.02% Election of Directors % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Alison Baker 99.20% 0.80% Gordon Bell 99.98% 0.02% Robert Gallagher 97.27% 2.73% Anne Giardini 99.37% 1.63% John MacKenzie 99.98% 0.02% Peter Meredith 98.49% 1.51% Patricia Palacios 99.69% 0.31% Darren Pylot 98.66% 1.34% Appointment of Auditor % For % Withheld To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration 99.90% 0.10% Say on Pay % For % Against To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular 98.45% 1.55% Unallocated Entitlements % For % Against To approve all unallocated options, rights or entitlements pursuant to Capstone's Treasury Share Unit Plan. 77.29% 22.71%

Detailed voting results for the 2024 AGM are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

Contact

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy & Capital Markets

647-273-7351

jannett@capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

437-788-1767

dsampieri@capstonecopper.com