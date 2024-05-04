Spanish Mountain Gold Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, May 3, 2024 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (the "Company" or "Spanish Mountain Gold") is pleased to announce the listing and trading of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "S3Y".

Peter Mah, Spanish Mountain Gold's President, CEO and Director comments, "We are pleased to announce the trading of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This an important component of the Company's strategy towards increasing its global visibility and liquidity with improved accessibility for European investors."

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centres for securities with traditionally active investment in junior gold stocks. Deutsche Börse AG operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, an entity under public law, and ensures the functioning of exchange trading.

More information at https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold is advancing its 100% owned Spanish Mountain Gold project towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. Our immediate focus is to conduct an integrated Whittle Enterprise Optimization to identify the highest potential value-add improvements while increasing the understanding of the high-grade geologic controls and associated drill targets that could upgrade and expand the gold resource. We are striving to be a leader in community and indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimizes environmental impacts and creates meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208033