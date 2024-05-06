IberAmerican Engages Senior Commodities Strategist

Toronto, May 6, 2024 - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (CBOE: IBER) (OTCQB: IBRLF) (FSE: W2C) ("IberAmerican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Ms. Hannah Badenach as the Senior Commodities Strategist for the Company.

Ms. Badenach is an experienced executive and company director with more than 20 years of experience in resources, supply chains, business development, commodity trading and marketing in global markets across Africa, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East. Ms. Badenach most recently served as Executive Director Metals & Mongolia for commodities trader Noble Resources Limited ("Noble"), where she held various strategic roles for 13 years, including management of several global ore and metals trading divisions and the establishment of Noble's Mongolian trading logistics and operations business. Ms. Badenach has extensive experience in Africa and China where she established multiple metal supply chains and extensive sales and marketing networks.

In connection with her role as the Senior Commodities Strategist for the Company, Ms. Badenach will be responsible for, among other things, establishing the Company's commodity marketing, offtake and supply chain strategy in connection with the Company's mineral properties, which assuming completion of the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Proposed Transaction") with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic Minerals"), will include the Penouta Project located in the northwestern Spanish province of Ourense. As further detailed in the Company's press release dated April 29, 2024, upon completion of the Proposed Transaction and lifting of the provisional suspension, the Company plans to resume production of tin, tantalum, cassiterite and columbite concentrate at the Penouta Project.

Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer of IberAmerican said, "We are thrilled to see Ms. Badenach join the IberAmerican team where her extensive experience and skills will play a pivotal role in the development of a comprehensive commodity sales and offtake strategy to maximise returns for the Company."

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican Lithium Corp. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican Lithium's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

