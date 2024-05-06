Cerrado Gold Announces Receipt of Second Advance Under Secured Loan From Subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC

US$1 million received as second advance of Signing Loan under option agreement with Hochschild Mining plc ("Hochschild").

Total of US$8 million received with remaining US$7 million expected to be advanced in June.

Funds received to-date addressed short-term capital needs in Argentina and will continue to support deleveraging.

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second advance of US$1 million under the signing loan entered into with Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc ("Hochschild"), whereby Cerrado has granted to Amarillo the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Company's Monte Do Carmo project located in the State of Tocantins, Brazil (the "Proposed Transaction"), for total consideration of US$60 million, as announced on March 5, 2024.

A total of US$15 million is expected to be advanced by way of a 10% interest-bearing secured loan (the "Signing Loan"), of which US$8 million has now been advanced. The balance of US$7 million is expected to be advanced within two days following the mailing by Cerrado to its shareholders of a notice of meeting and management information circular in connection with a meeting to approve the Proposed Transaction to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Cerrado Shareholder Approval"). Cerrado expects to mail the management information circular not later than June 5, 2024. Upon obtaining Cerrado Shareholder Approval, the Signing Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and expenses relating thereto, shall be deemed to be repaid in full by Cerrado by the concurrent set off of an amount equal to the Signing Loan due by Amarillo as part of the Purchase Price. If Cerrado fails to secure the Cerrado Shareholder Approval on or before June 30, 2024, the Signing Loan will mature on September 30, 2024.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman commented, "The second advance under the Signing Loan demonstrates the good progress that Cerrado and Hochschild are making to complete the Proposed Transaction, and this cash infusion, along with the strong production rates over the last two months and strong gold prices will further assist in our continued debt reduction activities at MDN."

The Proposed Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Cerrado. The Company's Board of Directors, senior officers and principal shareholder, collectively owning approximately 22.83% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, have entered into voting and support agreements to support the Proposed Transaction.

Mark Brennan

CEO and Co Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium Project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, all statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to expectations with respect to the likelihood of closing, timing and receipt of funds under the Proposed Transaction. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cerrado Gold Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com