Founders Metals Welcomes Katie MacKenzie as Vice President of Corporate Development

Vancouver, May 6, 2024 - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Katie MacKenzie as the Company's Vice President of Corporate Development. Ms. MacKenzie will report directly to Founders' CEO, Colin Padget, and will be responsible for the Company's investor relations and corporate development activities.

President and CEO, Colin Padget, commented "We are excited to welcome Katie to the Founders team. Her unique skillset and experience in both geology and capital markets will be instrumental in continuing to grow and unlock value at our Antino Gold Project."

Ms. MacKenzie has nearly a decade of experience in the mining industry. Prior to Founders, she began her career as a geologist working for both junior and major mining companies. Most recently, Katie held the position of Director of Investor Relations at Skeena Resources where she played a critical role in growing the company from a market capitalization of C$30 million to where it is today. Ms. MacKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Regina.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company operating in North and South America. The Company is focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the South American Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname. Exploration work on the project includes, over 30,000 m of historical drilling, 35,000 gold-in-soil auger samples, property-wide aeromagnetic survey data, and a 2022 LiDAR survey. Antino is the most advanced gold exploration project in Suriname; within an area where historical surface/alluvial gold mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1.

1 2022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Founders Metals Contact Information



Katie MacKenzie, Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: 306 537 8903 | katiem@fdrmetals.com

Nick Stajduhar, Director

Tel: 780 701 3216 | nicks@fdrmetals.com

