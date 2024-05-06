Golden Horse Issues Shares Pursuant to Tenement Acquisitions

Perth, May 6, 2024 - Golden Horse Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated August 1, 2023 and April 22, 2024, the Company has issued an aggregate of 7,206,758 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") in connection with certain of its previously announced tenement acquisitions within the Fraser Shear Zone, a prolific gold producing region of Western Australia near the town of Southern Cross.

On August 1, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into a series of transactions to acquire further tenements to bolster its landholdings within the Yilgarn Mineral Field in Western Australia.

Southern Cross South Project

In respect of its acquisition of tenements P77/4593 and E77/2829 and the remaining 10% of E77/2691 not already owned by the Company, Golden Horse issued 2,982,107 Shares, being in addition to a A$90,000 cash payment previously made to the vendor and the issuance of the 2% gross smelter royalty described in the Company's August 1, 2023 press release. The Company has now satisfied all of its obligations under the purchase agreement in respect of such tenements.

Copperhead Project

In respect of its acquisition of the strategic Copperhead prospecting lease (P77/4357), located approximately 30km from the town of Bullfinch, Western Australia, Golden Horse issued 2,485,089 Shares, being in addition to a series of previously made cash payments totalling A$100,000. The Company has also provided a 1.5% gross smelter royalty, which is capped at A$800,000, over such tenement. The remaining material obligation under the purchase agreement is to pay A$200,000 cash upon the earlier of listing on the ASX or August 1, 2024.

Ennuin Package

In respect of its acquisition of the Ennuin Package, including tenements E77/2942, G77/123, L77/262, M77/450, P77/4629, P77/4630, and P77/4631, all located approximately 30km from the town of Bullfinch, Western Australia, the Company issued 1,739,562 Shares, being in addition to a series of previously made cash payments totalling A$150,000. The Company has also provided a 1.5% gross smelter royalty, which is capped at A$800,000, over such tenements. The remaining material obligation under the purchase agreement is to pay A$150,000 cash upon the earlier of listing on the ASX or August 1, 2024.

For and on behalf of the Board

