Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Reports on Drilling Progress on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Arizona

Vancouver, May 06, 2024 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to share progress on reverse circulation (RC) drilling on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Property, located in Mohave County, Arizona.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "Drilling is testing the 400 metre strike length of the Resaca patented claim, a segment of the Philadelphia vein system that had not been previously drilled. The area being tested has 5-20 metres of alluvial cover. It is bounded to the north by old mine workings and to the south by extensive exposures of stockwork quartz on the Rising Fawn claim. Prior drilling on the Rising Fawn intersected thick intercepts of gold mineralization below stockwork quartz outcrops. Current drilling has intersected stockwork quartz in all 18 drill holes completed to date, a positive sign that gold mineralization continues beneath the alluvial cover".



Click Image To View Full Size

Drilling Program

This program will complete drill testing of the shallow portion of the Philadelphia vein system to help establish priorities for deeper drilling. Drilling commenced the week of April 10 and has progressed southerly from the

the north end of the Resaca claim, immediately south of the historic R1 shaft. To date we have completed 18 holes along a strike length of some 300 metres. Quartz stockwork mineralization has been intersected in all holes with several holes intersecting the HW and FW veins that form the upper/lower limits to the stockwork zone. The stockwork zone ranges from 10 to 55 metres in thickness. Visible gold has occasionally been panned from selected drill cuttings.

Preliminary drill sections showing the holes completed and the extent of visible quartz stockwork mineralization are posted to the web site Philadelphia Property - Arizona Silver Exploration (arizonagoldsilver.com).

Samples from the first 14 holes have been delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson Arizona where they will be analyzed for gold via fire assay and silver by 31-element ICP analysis.

The drilling crew will take a 10-day break and return mid-May to complete the proposed drilling program.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

