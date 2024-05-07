Mineros S.A. Provides Notice of First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

MEDELLIN, May 6, 2024 - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 AM Colombian Standard Time).

Please register here to join us.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

