Ascot Announces Update to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2024 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") today announces that effective May 9, 2024, Don Njegovan is stepping down as a Director of the Company to focus on his duties at Osisko Mining Inc. Ascot's remaining six Directors have appointed Derek White, current President and CEO of the Company, to replace Mr. Njegovan as Director, also effective May 9, 2024.



Mr. Njegovan stated: "I would like to congratulate the Board of Directors and the entire team at Ascot for all of their achievements and wish them the greatest success in the future."

The Directors and Management of Ascot wish to thank Don for his valuable insights and guidance for the past six and a half years of his service on the Board.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

"Derek C. White"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

David Stewart, P.Eng.

VP, Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications

dstewart@ascotgold.com

778-725-1060 ext. 1024

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian mining company focused on commissioning its 100%-owned Premier Gold Mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Concurrent with commissioning Premier towards commercial production anticipated in Q3 of 2024, the Company continues to explore its properties for additional high-grade gold mineralization. Ascot's corporate office is in Vancouver, and its shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQX under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is committed to the safe and responsible operation of the Premier Gold Mine in collaboration with Nisga'a Nation and the local communities of Stewart, BC and Hyder, Alaska.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com.

