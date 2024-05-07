DLP Resources Inc. Announces Corporate Update

Cranbrook, May 6, 2024 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces Mr. Donald Njegovan is stepping down as a Director of the Company effective May 9th, 2024 to focus on his duties at Osisko Mining Inc.

Mr. Njegovan stated: "I would like to acknowledge the entire team at DLP for all their hard work, delivering exciting drill results and wish them the greatest success in their Phase II drill program!"

The Board and Company wish to thank Don for his valuable insight and guidance for the past 3.5 years.

The Company has started a search for a new Director with suitable experience.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

