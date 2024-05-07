Menü Artikel
Aclara Reports On Voting Results From The 2024 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

05:27 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Eduardo Hochschild

92,464,826

94.14

5,754,485

5.86

Ramon Barua

92,872,513

94.56

5,346,798

5.44

Paul Adams

94,030,588

95.74

4,188,723

4.26

Eduardo Landin

92,538,800

94.22

5,680,511

5.78

Catharine Farrow

97,933,632

99.71

285,679

0.29

Maria Recart

98,131,039

99.91

88,272

0.09

Sanjay Sarma

97,905,072

99.68

314,239

0.32

Nicolás Hochschild

92,593,016

94.27

5,626,295

5.73

Joao Miranda

95,554,235

97.29

2,665,076

2.71

Jorge Born

92,589,487

94.27

5,629,824

5.73

2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

EY Servicios Profesionales
de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA

104,188,072

99.98

17,837

0.02

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.



Contact
Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, investorrelations@aclara-re.com
Mineninfo

