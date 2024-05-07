Aclara Reports On Voting Results From The 2024 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 6, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:
1. Election of Directors
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
Eduardo Hochschild
|
92,464,826
|
94.14
|
5,754,485
|
5.86
|
Ramon Barua
|
92,872,513
|
94.56
|
5,346,798
|
5.44
|
Paul Adams
|
94,030,588
|
95.74
|
4,188,723
|
4.26
|
Eduardo Landin
|
92,538,800
|
94.22
|
5,680,511
|
5.78
|
Catharine Farrow
|
97,933,632
|
99.71
|
285,679
|
0.29
|
Maria Recart
|
98,131,039
|
99.91
|
88,272
|
0.09
|
Sanjay Sarma
|
97,905,072
|
99.68
|
314,239
|
0.32
|
Nicolás Hochschild
|
92,593,016
|
94.27
|
5,626,295
|
5.73
|
Joao Miranda
|
95,554,235
|
97.29
|
2,665,076
|
2.71
|
Jorge Born
|
92,589,487
|
94.27
|
5,629,824
|
5.73
2. Appointment of Auditor
|
Name of Auditor
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
%
|
EY Servicios Profesionales
|
104,188,072
|
99.98
|
17,837
|
0.02
The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.
Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.
SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.
Contact
Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, investorrelations@aclara-re.com