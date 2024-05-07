Ellis Martin Report: Lithium Universe Ltd's: Alex Hanly-Building a Lithium Refinery in Becancour, Quebec

Washington, D.C, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we visit with Alex Hanly, CEO of Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC. Mr. Hanly discusses the reasoning behind the stationing one of North America's only lithium refinery's in Becancour, Quebec, Canada. This plant will serve as a receiver of lithium feedstock from several places globally in addition to scores of Canadian companies operating in Eastern Canada.*To view Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/N9D66QY0





Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Ltd..



Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



