Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Early Warning Press Release In Respect Of Disposition Of Common Shares Of Treasury Metals Inc.

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2024 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining") announces today that on May 6, 2024, it disposed of 4,539,000 common shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) ("Treasury") at a price of $0.22 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, First Mining owned 20,000,311 common shares of Treasury, representing approximately 10.69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Treasury (calculated on a non-diluted basis). Immediately following the Transaction, First Mining held beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, an aggregate of 15,461,311 common shares of Treasury, representing approximately 8.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Treasury (calculated on a non-diluted basis). Accordingly, First Mining is no longer a "reporting insider" of Treasury, as such term is defined under applicable securities laws, as First Mining has fallen below the 10% reporting threshold.

In the future, First Mining may acquire additional securities of Treasury or dispose of such securities subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed in accordance with applicable securities laws (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under First Mining's and Treasury's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Treasury's head office is located at 15 Toronto St., Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2E3, Canada. Treasury's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

First Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. First Mining's head office is located at Suite 2070 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A2.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-warning-press-release-in-respect-of-disposition-of-common-shares-of-treasury-metals-inc-302137493.html

SOURCE First Mining Gold Corp.



Contact
or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact: Richard Huang | Vice President, Corporate Development | Email: rhuang@firstmininggold.com, Toll Free: 1 844 306 8827 | Email: info@firstmininggold.com, www.firstminingold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QA47
CA8946478259
www.treasurymetals.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap