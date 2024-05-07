Omai Gold Appoints Guyana Country Manager and Announces Approval of a New 3-Year Permit for Omai

Toronto, May 7, 2024 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcel Cameron P.Eng. as Country Manager, Guyana. Mr. Cameron is a Mining Engineer with 25 years experience in mine planning, engineering and project management for large-scale open pit and underground operations in North and South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Guyana. He will be responsible for managing and advancing operations at the Company's 100% owned Omai gold project, overseeing permitting and community engagement, and leading the Company's broader business activities in Guyana.

Elaine Ellingham, President and CEO comments: "We are pleased to welcome Marcel to the team. His extensive hands-on experience with technical and mine planning for advanced stage projects will drive forward the next phases of work at our Omai project. We announced positive results for a baseline Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) about a month ago that sets the stage for the next phases of project development. Our PEA provides a solid mine plan and economics, while incorporating less than 45% of Omai's current Mineral Resource Estimate. This alone presents obvious opportunities. We are confident that with some additional drilling along strike and even within the PEA pit at Wenot we can incorporate additional known Resources and some of the adjacent gold occurrences that could expand the mine plan and more importantly boost the overall economic return. At the same time, engineering, environmental studies, and permitting initiatives will accelerate now that our PEA is complete. Mr. Cameron is a Guyanese citizen. His early career experience at the Omai mine, when it was a large-scale 300,000 ounces per year operation, is invaluable, giving him an excellent base of knowledge of the property and its potential to be re-developed as a large scale mine."

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission has granted a new Omai Prospecting Licence providing the exclusive right of occupation and exploration for gold, base metals, precious metals and precious stones. The licence has an initial three-year term until April 29, 2027 that can be extended to 2029. This licence gives the Company the exclusive rights to apply for a Mining License and the Company has commenced meetings with government officials that have provided guidance on the process.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past producing Omai Gold Mine in Guyana, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits. The Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its Wenot deposit at Omai on April 4, 2024, showing an open pit operation to produce 1.84 million ounces of gold over a 13-year period, with an NPV5% of US$556 million at a US$1950/oz gold price. An updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") announced February 8, 2024 includes 2.0 million ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.3 million ounces (Inferred)1. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce. As a brownfields project, Omai benefits from good road access and a wealth of historical data that provides knowledge of the geology and gold mineralization on the Property, as well as metallurgy, historical process recoveries and many other relevant mining parameters.

1The reader is referred to the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Omai Gold Property, Potaro Mining District No. 2, Guyana," prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc dated December 2, 2022 filed on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.omaigoldmines.com. The PEA will be filed by the Company on Sedar+ and will include the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Qualified Persons

Elaine Ellingham P.Geo. is a Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is not considered to be independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

