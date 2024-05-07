Newport Gold Inc. DBA "near Me Technologies Inc." Reports Corporate Update and OTC Market Uplisting

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 - Newport Gold Inc. (OTC PINK:NWPG) ("near me Technologies Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following update on the company's completed business milestones as well as the key objectives for the next 120 days and beyond. In conjunction with its strategic partner, platformOS, the Company is focused on the continued re-design and development of the near me™ website and app, the flagship assets of the company.

Key developments include:

The Company completed the initial phase of development on the near me™ search and discovery platform including the completion of the integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for building Local Business Websites. This will provide significant value to potential Business partners at a competitive rate. Our near me™ Website Builder will allow local business owners to create their own hosted website to sell food, products, and services and will be directly integrated into the near me™ search and discovery platform, which will also facilitate instant discount/deal promotions and GEO centric marketing/advertising opportunities for location-specific browsing by mobile customers.

The company is also pleased to announce the uplisting from OTC Pink Limited to OTC Pink Current status. The Company believes the OTC Pink Current status holds immense significance for its ability to operate in the over-the-counter market. This status is a testament to a Company's commitment to transparency, compliance, and timely reporting.

Anthony McCabe, Interim CEO said: "We are very pleased with the development progress that has been made on the near me™ platform. This is a complex build based on proprietary AI/machine learning technical requirements for the near me™ platform, plus the results our partners at platformOS have delivered are exceeding expectations, we look forward to full beta testing soon. Our team is focused on building something that does not currently exist, a location based digital advertising/marketplace platform. Additionally, we believe our uplisting to OTC Current Status will increase our visibility and credibility with strategic investors, partners and potential targets as well as improving our access to capital markets and financing."

Additional milestones that the Company is targeting to complete in 2024 include:

On-going development, completion and launch of re-designed near me™ search and discovery platform.

Development of a mobile app to allow near me™ to be added to the Google Play and Apple App stores.

The Company continues to work with the appropriate regulatory bodies to facilitate the corporate action of a name and ticker change. The corporate action was approved by a majority shareholder vote.

About near me Technologies Inc.:

near me™ pioneers a GPS/GEO targeting platform, seamlessly linking local brick-and-mortar businesses with mobile consumers instantly. Leveraging our extensive experience in forming strategic partnerships and pursuing acquisitions within the technology sector, near me™ aims to revolutionize the digital landscape of local search, discovery, and marketplaces. Our mission is to enhance the way individuals connect with nearby businesses, delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@nearme.cool

Twitter: @nearme_cool

Phone: +14169006972

near me™ Website

