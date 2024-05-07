Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 - Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST Wednesday, May 8, 2024 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Perfect Corp (PERF) ***** Evaxion (EVAX) 9:15-9:45 CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH) ***** Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSKFF) 10:00-10:30 Genius Group (GNS) L.B. Foster (FSTR) Alico Inc. (ALCO) 10:45-11:15 AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) ***** Athira Pharma (ATHA) 11:30-12:00 ***** Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 12:15-12:45 ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. (ZYUS) Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) 1:00-1:30 NCS Multistage (NCSM) Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) 1:45-2:15 American Public Education (APEI) ***** Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) 2:30-3:00 ***** Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR) Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) 3:15-3:45 ***** Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) 4:00-4:30 AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) ***** HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) 1x1s Only (8th) Bassett Furniture (BSET) Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Manitex International (MNTX)

*All Times EST Thursday, May 9, 2024 (Day 2) 9:15-9:45 ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ) FendX Technologies (FDXTF) ***** 10:00-10:30 Anterix (ATEX) ***** Mistras Group (MG) 10:45-11:15 LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. (LDTC) ***** Regional Management (RM) 11:30-12:00 Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML) Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) 12:15-12:45 Union Jack Oil plc (UJO) Global Crossing Airlines Group (JET) Spectral AI (MDAI) 1:00-1:30 Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) ***** 1:45-2:15 Sato Technologies Corp (SATO) ***** FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) 2:30-3:00 Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) ***** TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) 1x1s Only (9th) Beazer Homes (BZH) Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

