DFR Gold Inc. Announces Restructuring of Interest in Joint Venture Projects Gurara and Kalaka

Vancouver, May 7, 2024 - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces a restructuring of its ownership interests in the Gurara Gold Project in Nigeria (the "Gurara Project") and in the Kalaka Gold Project in Mali (the "Kalaka Project").

The Company has entered into definitive agreements with Panthera Resources Plc. ("Panthera") to exchange its 40% interest in the Kalaka Project for a further 25.5% ownership interest in the Gurara Project (the "Restructuring"). Following the completion of the Restructuring, DFR will hold no interest in the Kalaka Project and its interest in the Gurara Project will increase from 25.5% to 51%. The remaining 49% of the Gurara Project is held by Zinariya Mining Limited ("Zinariya") and the project is operated by PW Nigeria Mining Limited ("PW").

The restructuring and acquisition of the controlling interest in the Gurara Project does not involve any further consideration other than the disposal of the Company's interest in Kalaka Project.

The Company expects that the Restructuring will meet the criteria of an "Expedited Acquisition" under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets and remains subject to the TSXV's final acceptance.

Commenting on the acquisition and disposal, Brian Kiernan, CEO and President said:

"The Restructuring enables the Company to focus on both the Cascades Gold Project in Burkina Faso and the Gurara Gold Project. The Cascades Project is DFR's most advanced project with a Maiden Mineral Resource declared and where there is considerable immediate upside potential. At Gurara, our local partners PW are well positioned to continue undertaking further work in this underexplored area of Nigeria."

About the Gurara Gold Project

The Gurara Project is a prospective frontier stage gold project in a geologically attractive but underexplored area of Nigeria, comprising four licences in two project areas (Dagma and Paimasa) in Western Nigeria. Initial sampling and drilling at the Gurara Project in 2019 found multiple gold-bearing vein systems. The Gurara Project lies within the gold-bearing Schist Belt terrain of the Benin-Nigeria Shield where historically very little systematic exploration has been undertaken, and which has broad similarities to the Birimian of the Man Shield of West Africa. At Dagma a quartz vein swarm has been identified and a bulk sample of vein quartz gave an average assay of 22.2 gramme per tonne gold. First-pass drilling intersected the auriferous veins with a highest grade intersection of 3 metres at 8.6 grammes per tonne in hole DG33RCGH008 from 57-60 metres downhole. Exploration at Paimasa has discovered quartz-tourmaline vein swarms in schists near a granitic intrusion contact zone with a bulk sample of vein material having an average assay value of 28 gramme per tonne gold.

Prior to its acquisition by DFR, Moydow Holdings Limited ("Moydow") earned a 51% interest in the Gurara Project. Concurrent to the acquisition of Moydow by DFR in 2022, the ownership of Gurara was transferred to Maniger Limited, which prior to the Restructuring was owned as to 50% by DFR and 50% by Panthera. DFR will, following the Restructuring, hold a direct 51% interest in the Gurara Project, with the remaining 49% being held by Zinariya. PW, the appointed operator for the Gurara Project, has contract mining operations across Nigeria and has a well-established base in Niger state where the Gurara Project mineral licenses are located.

Notes to Editors:

Approval of disclosure of technical information

Mr. Kieran Harrington PGeo EurGeol, Vice President Exploration of DFR Gold Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43 101"), has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this report.

About DFR Gold

DFR Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa. DFR Gold holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project ("Cascades") in Burkina Faso. Cascades has a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 comprising 5.41 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 1.52g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold and 6.93 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade 1.67g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold. Please see the Company's technical report titled "Amended and Re-stated Technical Report on the Labola Project Burkina Faso" dated April 2, 2022, with an effective date of April 20, 2022 for further information regarding Cascades. This report can be located at www.dfrgold.com.

In Madagascar, DFR Gold has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road (the "Beravina Project"). The Company filed a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Beravina Project on January 29, 2019, reporting an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.5 million tonnes grading 22.7% Zircon (ZrSiO4) (equivalent to 15.3% ZrO2). This report can be located at www.dfrgold.com.

