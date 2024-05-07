American Rare Earths Reports on two Independent Studies on Metallurgical work on REE Extraction

NewsDirect CEO Donald Swartz joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the results of a metallurgical study on the leaching extraction of Rare Earth Elements from Halleck Creek ore using low-temperature, direct acid leaching. The study, conducted by researchers at the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering at Virginia Tech, was part of a three-year research contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy to Phinix, LLC, with American Rare Earth and Virginia Tech as team members.



Swartz highlighted that the positive results from the metallurgical study further confirm the findings of previous testwork carried out by Wood PLC. Independent technical studies, recently published and peer-reviewed, also underscore the economic potential of Halleck Creek ore. The studies revealed that 80% of REEs can be extracted using low-temperature, direct acid leaching, with fast leaching kinetics attributed to the ore's metamict allanite structure. Notably, 65% of REEs were extracted within the first 10 minutes of leaching, showcasing the ore's favorable characteristics compared to refractory ores like monazite or bastnaesite.



Furthermore, the Green and Smart Mining Engineering study demonstrated that Halleck Creek ore's high-grade rare-earth enrichment highlights its economic potential. Density and magnetic separation techniques have proven effective in separating and concentrating the rare earth elements, further enhancing the economic viability of the project.



These findings underscore the significant progress made by



