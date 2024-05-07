CEO James Sykes joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide insights into the company's inaugural drill program and ANT geophysical survey on its Bear and Hook uranium projects, respectively, situated in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.has identified three primary target areas for drilling, strategically located at the intersection points of NE-SW-trending layers and cross-cutting NW-SE-oriented structures. The Bear drill program, spanning 1,500 meters with 6 to 8 drill holes, will target 2 to 3 different areas. The helicopter-supported program ensures efficient drill targeting while minimizing environmental impacts. The company has secured the necessary permits to execute the program.Additionally,announced a collaboration with Fleet Space Technologies to conduct an innovative high-resolution, ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography (ANT) survey. This survey will generate a 3D model of the subsurface over ACKIO and other areas of interest. Data from the survey is expected to be received and interpreted before the commencement of diamond drilling on the Hook project in June. The company has also obtained the required permits for this program.These initiatives underscore's commitment to advancing exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic drilling targets to unlock the region's uranium potential.Proactive United States+1 347-449-0879action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/baselode-energy-initiates-drill-program-and-geophysical-survey-in-athabasca-basin-178894344