MEG Energy Reports 2024 Director Election Voting Results

CALGARY, May 7, 2024 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the nine (9) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2024, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.



Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Nominee # % # % Gary A. Bosgoed 176,526,461 99.84 279,254 0.16 Darlene M. Gates 176,602,314 99.88 203,401 0.12 Robert B. Hodgins 174,047,070 98.44 2,758,645 1.56 Kim Lynch Proctor 173,418,970 98.08 3,386,745 1.92 Susan M. MacKenzie 174,383,938 98.63 2,421,777 1.37 Jeffrey J. McCaig 173,824,503 98.31 2,981,212 1.69 James D. McFarland 174,825,420 98.88 1,980,295 1.12 Diana J. McQueen 175,220,830 99.10 1,584,885 0.90 Robert R. Rooney 176,754,657 99.97 51,058 0.03

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.

Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD # % # % 175,586,837 97.22 5,020,174 2.78

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:

Votes FOR Votes AGAINST # % # % 168,414,496 95.25 8,391,219 4.75

Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada's largest oil sands producers working together to address climate change and achieve the goal of net zero emissions1 by 2050. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

T 403.767.0515

E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations

T 403.775.1131

E media@megenergy.com

1 Scope 1 and scope 2 emissions

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.