Dr. Quinton Hennigh Appointed as Director of Condor Resources

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2024 - Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Quinton Hennigh to Condor's board of directors. Dr. Hennigh previously served as a Director of the Company from June 2020 to August 2021 and has been a supportive advisor and shareholder of the Company since 2020.

Dr. Hennigh is a globally renowned exploration geologist with 30+ years of precious metals mining experience. Dr. Hennigh began his career in gold exploration after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. Early in his career he worked for major gold mining companies including Homestake Mining (now Barrick Gold Corp.), Newcrest Mining, and Newmont Corp. Later, Dr. Hennigh founded Novo Resources Corp, acting as its CEO and currently serving as co-Chairman. He has played a key role in major global discoveries such as First Mining Gold's Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One's Tuvatu gold project in Fiji, among many others. Dr. Hennigh is CEO of private silver miner, San Cristobal Mining.

"I am delighted to rejoin Condor as director," commented Dr. Hennigh. "I have continually followed the Company's progress at Pucamayo, and am excited to see what the future holds for the Company. I have a great respect for Ever Marquez, Condor's Vice President of Exploration, whom I have worked with on two occasions, at Newcrest Mining during the 1990's and at Newmont Mining during the 2000's, and find him to be an exceptional explorer credited with discovering the Breapampa high sulfidation gold deposit in southern Peru and the Rio Blanco copper porphyry deposit in northern Peru. Mr. Marquez is particularly knowledgeable about high sulfidation gold systems."

He continued, "When Ever and I visited Pucamayo, I instantly recognized that he has discovered what is arguably one of the best early exploration-stage high sulfidation systems left in Peru. High level, vapour-phase alteration underlies an area of at least six square kilometers indicating presence of a very large hydrothermal system. Within a small erosional window through this high-level alteration, Ever and his team discovered outcropping vuggy silica and silica breccias carrying appreciable gold and silver. The results of the recent drill program seem to confirm the thesis of a hydro-magmatic center with gold and silver mineralization within an epithermal-type mineralization of high to intermediate sulfidation with continued indications of an underlying porphyry. The expansion of the DIA to the south east should open up continued opportunity to make a significant new discovery in Peru on part of the large strongly altered footprint that remains untested."

"I am delighted to welcome back Dr. Hennigh to the board of directors" said Chris Buncic, Condor's President and CEO. "Quinton's knowledge, experience and support will be of great benefit to the Company and its shareholders as we advance our plans at our priority projects and beyond".

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The company's flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulphidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large lithocap alteration visible at surface. The company has optioned several large projects to partners who continue to advance these projects, and has a number of priority and prospective projects warranting further exploration by Condor. The Company's team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of exploration in Peru.

