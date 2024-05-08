Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, May 8, 2024 - Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of the Letter of Intent to acquire S2 Resources' gold assets located in the Central Lapland district of Finland (see March 1, 2024 news release), Mr. George Salamis has agreed join Outback as a strategic and technical advisor.

Mr. Salamis offers a wealth of technical and strategic expertise in the Central Lapland district, having worked as Vice President of Riddarhyttan Resources AB and advancing what is now known as the Kittilä Mine until its sale to Agnico Eagle in 2006. The Kittila mine is Europe's largest producing gold mine, originally discovered by the Finish Geological Survey (GTK) in the late 1990's and then sold to Riddarhyttan as a small, shallow resource of less than 300,000 ounces of gold1. Riddarhyttan conducted extensive drilling and engineering studies on the project, growing it to over 2.8 million ounces of contained gold by 20041. Agnico went on to acquire Riddarhyttan in 2005 and since then, has identified over 7.9 million ounces of gold resources on the project1. In 2023, the Kittila mine produced 234,402 ounces of gold, and is expected to produce 230,000 ounces in 20242.

"Mr. Salamis' experience in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland will be invaluable to Outback as we complete this transformative acquisition of a world-class portfolio of gold projects and start to advance the projects," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO of Outback.

About George Salamis

George Salamis has over 30 years of experience in the mining and resource exploration industry and has been involved in over $2 billion of M&A transactions over the course of his career. Mr. Salamis is currently the Executive Chairman of Integra Resources and was Executive Chairman of Integra Gold Corp. which was sold to Eldorado Gold Corporation for C$590 million in 2017. Mr. Salamis co-led the efforts behind the 2016 Integra Gold Rush Challenge and the 2017 #DisruptMining initiatives that encouraged innovation and technology disruption in the mining industry and went on to co-found VRIFY Technologies, a company specializing in creating immersive digital experiences and Artificial Intelligence driven mining exploration targeting solutions. Mr. Salamis holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from University of Montreal - École Polytechnique and began his career working for two major mining companies (Placer Dome and Cameco Corp). He also currently serves with the Canadian Armed Forces as a reservist as well as serving as a director of the Canadian Armed Forces Liaison Counsel.

About Outback

Outback is an exploration mining company that is acquiring a portfolio of highly prospective gold assets in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland.

