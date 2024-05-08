Lion One Drills 4.8 m of 30.48 g/t Gold in Near-Mine Expansion at Tuvatu

North Vancouver, May 8, 2024 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from near-mine expansion drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for near-mine expansion drilling in the Murau down-dip extension and SKL areas of Tuvatu. Both areas are outside the current mine plan yet are close to current underground workings and are being brought into the mine plan for late 2024 and 2025. The Murau down-dip extension drilling represents an expansion of the Murau lode system in Zone 2, which will be entering production in CY Q3 2024. Previous drill results from the Murau system are available in news releases dated April 25, 2024 and October 19, 2023. The SKL area is in Zone 5 near the entrance to the historical exploration adit and is one of Lion One's priority resource expansion targets. High-grade results have been returned from both the Murau down-dip extension and the SKL target areas.

Highlights of near-mine drill results (3.0 g/t cutoff):

64.46 g/t Au over 8.1 m (including 268.36 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TGC-0150, from 16.5 m depth)

30.48 g/t Au over 4.8 m (including 104.55 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TUDDH-732, from 36.1 m depth)

39.05 g/t Au over 3.3 m (including 223.05 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TUDDH-729, from 98.8 m depth)

76.49 g/t Au over 1.2 m (TUDDH-715, from 174.8 m depth)

71.46 g/t Au over 0.9 m (TUDDH-704, from 84.9 m depth)

28.44 g/t Au over 2.1 m (including 45.96 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TGC-0150, from 43.8 m depth)

26.28 g/t Au over 2.1 m (including 66.32 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TUDDH-728, from 51.4 m depth)

20.89 g/t Au over 2.4 m (including 38.76 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TUDDH-710, from 75.2 m depth)

26.56 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 52.34 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TUDDH-710, from 101.3 m depth)

8.51 g/t Au over 5.0 m (including 54.34 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TUDDH-727, from 184.4 m depth)

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths

Figure 1. Location of Murau extension and SKL near-mine expansion drillholes. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Murau and SKL drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu, shown in grey. Right image: Oblique view of Murau and SKL drilling looking approximately northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/208360_dc1c95c1c4111a98_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of composited drill results in the Murau Extension and SKL areas, 3.0 g/t Au cutoff. For full results see Table 4 and Table 5 in the Appendix.

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0150 (Murau) 16.5 24.6 8.1 64.46 including 16.5 17.7 1.2 7.57 and 17.7 18.6 0.9 15.89 and 18.6 19.5 0.9 21.50 and 19.5 20.7 1.2 268.36 and 20.7 21.6 0.9 31.47 and 21.6 22.5 0.9 38.79 and 22.5 23.7 1.2 60.66 and 23.7 24.6 0.9 23.78 TUDDH-732 (SKL) 36.1 40.9 4.8 30.48 including 36.1 36.4 0.3 10.88 and 36.4 36.7 0.3 10.63 and 36.7 37.3 0.6 11.47 and 37.3 37.9 0.6 39.34 and 37.9 38.5 0.6 35.92 and 38.5 39.1 0.6 22.23 and 39.1 39.7 0.6 104.55 and 39.7 40.9 1.2 9.79 TUDDH-729 (Murau) 98.8 102.1 3.3 39.05 including 98.8 99.1 0.3 34.52 and 99.1 99.4 0.3 31.78 and 100.0 100.3 0.3 14.28 and 100.3 100.6 0.3 223.05 and 101.2 101.8 0.6 29.88 and 101.8 102.1 0.3 56.34 TUDDH-715 (Murau) 174.8 176.0 1.2 76.49 TUDDH-704 (SKL) 84.9 85.8 0.9 71.46 TGC-0150 (Murau) 43.8 45.9 2.1 28.44 including 44.7 45.9 1.2 45.96 TUDDH-728 (SKL) 51.4 53.5 2.1 26.28 including 51.4 52.0 0.6 18.39 and 52.0 52.6 0.6 15.24 and 52.6 52.9 0.3 66.32 and 52.9 53.5 0.6 25.20 TUDDH-710 (SKL) 75.2 77.6 2.4 20.89 including 75.2 75.8 0.6 32.78 and 76.4 77.0 0.6 38.76 TUDDH-710 (SKL) 101.3 103.1 1.8 26.56 including 101.3 101.9 0.6 52.34 and 101.9 102.6 0.7 18.89 TUDDH-727 (Murau) 184.4 189.4 5.0 8.51 including 184.4 184.7 0.3 54.34 and 184.7 185.0 0.3 29.99 and 188.8 189.1 0.3 14.93 TGC-0174 (Murau) 83.7 86.1 2.4 15.60 including 83.7 84.0 0.3 38.46 and 84.3 84.6 0.3 30.99 and 84.6 84.9 0.3 10.27 and 84.9 85.5 0.6 11.32 and 85.5 86.1 0.6 10.68

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths

Murau Extension Drilling

The Murau lode system is located in the Zone 2 area of Tuvatu, in the northwest part of the deposit. It has historically been modelled as a series of relatively flat-lying lodes that strike approximately east-west and dip moderately to the south. The system is now understood to consist of a stockwork zone of mineralization dipping moderately to the SSW. Underground development has reached the upper portion of the Murau system and additional development is underway ahead of the start of production from the Murau system in Q3 2024.

The Murau drilling included in this release targeted the down-dip extension of the Murau system. A total of 34 Murau drillholes are included in this release, including 18 holes drilled from underground and 16 drilled from surface. The drilling targeted a down-dip area of the Murau system over a strike length of 50 m and a dip length of 115 m, with a drill density of 20 m. This area is outside the current mine plan and is being brought into the mine plan for late 2024 and 2025. The Murau system remains open at depth and along strike.

Figure 2. Murau down-dip extension drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/208360_dc1c95c1c4111a98_002full.jpg

SKL Drilling

The SKL lodes are located in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu, in the northeast part of the deposit proximal to the historical exploration adit. They are north of the steeply dipping UR lodes, which are the primary lodes in Zone 5. Minor underground development and trial mining was conducted on the SKL lodes in the late 1990s, and some confirmatory infill drilling was completed in 2019. No significant drilling has been completed on the SKL lodes since 2019 and the SKL drilling reported here represents the start of the first modern systematic drill program targeting the area.

The SKL lodes have historically been modelled as a series of stacked flat-lying mineralized lodes, known as flatmakes. They typically have limited lateral extent, approximately 50 m to 100 m, but with very high bonanza grades (>30 g/t gold). These lodes are associated with stockwork veining, similar to the URW1 and Murau lodes in Zone 2. A total of 27 SKL lodes have been modelled at Tuvatu, including 11 SKLW lodes which are located west of the historical exploration adit, and 16 SKL lodes which are located proximal to and east of the exploration adit. The drilling reported in this news release targeted 11 of those lodes; SKL1 to SKL7, as well as SKL1A, SKL1B, SKL2A, and SKL7A. The SKL lodes are not included in the current mine plan at Tuvatu. The purpose of this drilling was to confirm the orientation of the mineralization so that a follow-up infill drill program can be designed. The goal of the infill drill program will be to bring the SKL mineralization into the mine plan for 2025. The current SKL drill program is ongoing.

Figure 3. SKL exploration drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. The SKL lode system has historically been modelled as a series of stacked flat-lying mineralized lodes (light brown). The drillholes reported here are the first modern drillholes designed to target the SKL lodes and represent near-mine expansion of the Tuvatu resource. View is to the northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/208360_dc1c95c1c4111a98_003full.jpg

Qualified Person (NI43-101)

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Alex Nichol, MAIG, VP Geology and Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company, and has reviewed, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of 5 diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged and split by Lion One personnel on site and delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 23 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & CEO

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Collar coordinates for Murau Extension drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0135 1876280 3920765 118 263.0 -43.8 131.5 TGC-0138 1876280 3920764 118 246.2 -40.9 151.0 TGC-0140 1876280 3920764 118 236.3 -38.8 10.0 TGC-0142 1876280 3920764 118 234.6 -37.5 152.8 TGC-0144 1876280 3920765 119 253.4 -30.6 110.8 TGC-0146 1876280 3920764 119 239.4 -27.7 122.6 TGC-0148 1876279 3920765 119 259.9 -15.9 110.4 TGC-0150 1876280 3920764 119 244.4 -17.0 110.0 TGC-0152 1876280 3920765 120 253.0 0.1 100.0 TGC-0156 1876279 3920765 119 269.2 -2.8 95.0 TGC-0158 1876280 3920766 118 281.3 -45.7 200.1 TGC-0162 1876280 3920766 118 276.1 -53.1 140.1 TGC-0165 1876279 3920766 118 290.8 -32.0 180.0 TGC-0168 1876280 3920767 118 308.1 -31.0 10.9 TGC-0170 1876280 3920767 118 306.9 -31.6 8.1 TGC-0172 1876279 3920767 119 301.1 -15.4 110.0 TGC-0174 1876280 3920767 118 307.2 -30.8 120.0 TGC-0176 1876280 3920768 119 315.0 -16.7 130.0 TUDDH-703 1876177 3920728 199 82.4 -59.7 182.9 TUDDH-706 1876177 3920728 199 82.0 -53.2 182.8 TUDDH-708 1876177 3920728 199 76.2 -63.8 180.0 TUDDH-711 1876177 3920729 199 75.7 -50.7 175.0 TUDDH-712 1876177 3920728 199 79.2 -54.8 170.8 TUDDH-713 1876177 3920728 199 81.0 -65.6 191.9 TUDDH-715 1876176 3920727 199 92.6 -65.2 191.7 TUDDH-716 1876175 3920728 199 95.5 -71.2 200.6 TUDDH-719 1876175 3920728 199 95.1 -74.8 10.2 TUDDH-720 1876174 3920728 199 94.9 -75.3 215.7 TUDDH-721 1876174 3920728 199 110.5 -70.3 212.8 TUDDH-724 1876171 3920726 199 61.5 -80.5 210.0 TUDDH-725 1876172 3920726 199 60.6 -59.6 186.7 TUDDH-726 1876170 3920726 199 39.7 -77.2 20.0 TUDDH-727 1876170 3920726 199 40.2 -83.7 230.0 TUDDH-729 1876171 3920726 199 54.5 -65.1 185.0

Table 3. Collar coordinates for SKL drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TUDDH-701 1876430 3920902 222 91.4 -66.9 58.0 TUDDH-704 1876479 3920838 238 269.0 -59.8 127.7 TUDDH-710 1876480 3920838 238 308.8 -57.7 125.0 TUDDH-722 1876481 3920799 238 349.6 -65.1 76.5 TUDDH-728 1876482 3920799 238 20.5 -55.1 125.0 TUDDH-730 1876479 3920839 238 259.6 -63.7 125.8 TUDDH-732 1876479 3920840 239 69.9 -57.7 100.0

Table 4. Composited results from Murau Extension drillholes reported in this release (grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0135 3.3 4.2 0.9 9.26 TGC-0135 73.5 76.2 2.7 3.45 including 73.5 74.4 0.9 3.53 and 75.3 76.2 0.9 6.82 TGC-0135 120.3 121.2 0.9 4.71 TGC-0138 11.4 13.5 2.1 15.59 including 11.4 12.6 1.2 19.99 and 12.6 12.9 0.3 10.46 and 12.9 13.2 0.3 3.54 and 13.2 13.5 0.3 15.21 TGC-0138 86.4 87.3 0.9 25.84 including 86.4 86.7 0.3 20.63 and 86.7 87.0 0.3 48.99 and 87.0 87.3 0.3 7.90 TGC-0138 143.5 144.5 1.0 6.44 TGC-0144 17.1 18.0 0.9 15.89 TGC-0146 48.9 50.1 1.2 8.72 including 48.9 49.5 0.6 7.66 and 49.5 50.1 0.6 9.78 TGC-0146 54.6 55.8 1.2 20.14 including 54.6 54.9 0.3 3.48 and 54.9 55.8 0.9 25.70 TGC-0148 53.7 54.3 0.6 21.13 including 53.7 54.0 0.3 16.77 and 54.0 54.3 0.3 25.50 TGC-0148 81.3 82.2 0.9 3.98 TGC-0150 16.5 24.6 8.1 64.46 including 16.5 17.7 1.2 7.57 and 17.7 18.6 0.9 15.89 and 18.6 19.5 0.9 21.50 and 19.5 20.7 1.2 268.36 and 20.7 21.6 0.9 31.47 and 21.6 22.5 0.9 38.79 and 22.5 23.7 1.2 60.66 and 23.7 24.6 0.9 23.78 TGC-0150 26.7 27.6 0.9 21.45 TGC-0150 43.8 45.9 2.1 28.44 including 43.8 44.7 0.9 5.09 and 44.7 45.9 1.2 45.96 TGC-0150 53.7 54.6 0.9 13.93 TGC-0152 75.0 75.6 0.6 45.79 TGC-0152 78.3 80.1 1.8 7.06 including 78.3 78.9 0.6 14.36 and 78.9 79.5 0.6 3.24 and 79.5 80.1 0.6 3.58 TGC-0156 0.0 0.6 0.6 4.07 TGC-0156 3.3 4.2 0.9 18.14 TGC-0156 34.2 34.8 0.6 23.35 TGC-0156 43.8 44.7 0.9 4.58 TGC-0156 66.9 69.0 2.1 6.04 including 66.9 67.8 0.9 3.23 and 68.4 69.0 0.6 15.46 TGC-0158 0.6 1.5 0.9 8.66 TGC-0158 73.5 74.1 0.6 4.79 TGC-0162 1.2 1.8 0.6 15.87 TGC-0162 19.8 20.4 0.6 24.78 TGC-0162 25.2 25.8 0.6 25.78 TGC-0162 56.1 56.7 0.6 4.62 TGC-0162 94.5 97.8 3.3 3.02 including 94.5 95.1 0.6 5.11 and 96.0 96.9 0.9 3.81 and 96.9 97.8 0.9 3.64 TGC-0162 110.4 111.3 0.9 6.94 TGC-0162 113.1 114.0 0.9 5.86 TGC-0165 0.0 0.9 0.9 8.47 TGC-0165 16.2 17.4 1.2 13.46 TGC-0165 23.4 24.3 0.9 24.90 including 23.4 23.7 0.3 21.78 and 23.7 24.3 0.6 26.46 TGC-0172 32.1 36.0 3.9 8.67 including 32.1 33.0 0.9 10.56 and 33.0 34.2 1.2 4.13 and 34.2 35.1 0.9 12.29 and 35.1 36.0 0.9 9.22 TGC-0172 46.8 47.7 0.9 10.89 including 46.8 47.1 0.3 12.87 and 47.1 47.4 0.3 4.74 and 47.4 47.7 0.3 15.06 TGC-0172 63.0 63.3 0.3 75.63 TGC-0174 13.2 14.1 0.9 7.46 TGC-0174 17.1 18.0 0.9 3.35 TGC-0174 24.0 28.2 4.2 4.04 including 24.0 25.2 1.2 3.75 and 25.2 26.1 0.9 4.80 and 27.0 28.2 1.2 5.74 TGC-0174 83.7 86.1 2.4 15.60 including 83.7 84.0 0.3 38.46 and 84.3 84.6 0.3 30.99 and 84.6 84.9 0.3 10.27 and 84.9 85.5 0.6 11.32 and 85.5 86.1 0.6 10.68 TGC-0174 92.1 93.6 1.5 3.39 including 92.1 93.3 1.2 3.10 and 93.3 93.6 0.3 4.59 TGC-0176 17.1 18.0 0.9 5.58 TGC-0176 20.1 20.4 0.3 5.84 TGC-0176 24.0 25.2 1.2 4.60 TGC-0176 30.6 32.1 1.5 8.01 including 30.6 30.9 0.3 9.07 and 30.9 32.1 1.2 7.75 TGC-0176 33.9 34.2 0.3 3.25 TGC-0176 36.0 37.2 1.2 10.48 TGC-0176 74.1 76.5 2.4 3.78 including 74.1 75.0 0.9 4.89 and 75.9 76.2 0.3 6.60 and 76.2 76.5 0.3 6.99 TGC-0176 79.2 80.1 0.9 15.70 TUDDH-703 137.9 138.5 0.6 10.20 including and TUDDH-703 152.5 153.7 1.2 6.35 including 152.5 153.4 0.9 6.37 and 153.4 153.7 0.3 6.32 TUDDH-706 150.7 151.6 0.9 17.69 including 150.7 151.0 0.3 43.79 and 151.0 151.3 0.3 5.91 and 151.3 151.6 0.3 3.39 TUDDH-708 154.1 155.3 1.2 4.16 TUDDH-708 156.7 157.0 0.3 6.09 TUDDH-710 75.2 77.6 2.4 20.89 including 75.2 75.8 0.6 32.78 and 75.8 76.4 0.6 8.35 and 76.4 77.0 0.6 38.76 and 77.0 77.6 0.6 3.70 TUDDH-711 78.4 78.7 0.3 16.06 TUDDH-711 149.1 149.4 0.3 3.05 TUDDH-711 155.1 155.4 0.3 42.31 TUDDH-711 156.8 157.1 0.3 25.55 TUDDH-712 57.7 58 0.3 5.79 TUDDH-712 148.0 148.3 0.3 3.15 TUDDH-712 157.9 158.2 0.3 7.96 TUDDH-713 57.1 57.4 0.3 4.38 TUDDH-713 58.3 58.6 0.3 4.00 TUDDH-713 69.1 69.4 0.3 5.75 TUDDH-713 154.0 154.9 0.9 19.93 including 154.0 154.3 0.3 6.89 and 154.3 154.6 0.3 40.24 and 154.6 154.9 0.3 12.66 TUDDH-713 157.0 157.3 0.3 3.20 TUDDH-715 34.7 35.0 0.3 3.14 TUDDH-715 69.1 69.4 0.3 4.85 TUDDH-715 151.8 153.3 1.5 9.21 including 151.8 152.1 0.3 16.96 and 152.1 152.4 0.3 14.46 and 153.0 153.3 0.3 14.64 TUDDH-715 172.4 173.6 1.2 21.56 TUDDH-715 174.8 176.0 1.2 76.49 TUDDH-716 71.2 72.4 1.2 15.08 including 71.2 71.8 0.6 25.99 and 72.1 72.4 0.3 8.20 TUDDH-716 74.2 74.5 0.3 4.50 TUDDH-716 78.1 78.4 0.3 7.01 TUDDH-716 82.9 83.9 1.0 6.02 including 82.9 83.2 0.3 5.77 and 83.6 83.9 0.3 13.28 TUDDH-716 85.1 86.3 1.2 6.58 TUDDH-716 167.9 169.1 1.2 12.78 TUDDH-720 66.6 67.8 1.2 6.29 TUDDH-720 72.6 72.9 0.3 6.00 TUDDH-720 98.9 99.2 0.3 46.54 TUDDH-720 107.0 107.3 0.3 6.23 TUDDH-720 189.0 189.3 0.3 4.76 TUDDH-721 151.6 151.9 0.3 46.39 TUDDH-724 43.4 44.0 0.6 3.44 TUDDH-724 196.0 197.2 1.2 8.00 TUDDH-725 77.6 79.7 2.1 3.23 including 77.6 77.9 0.3 6.85 and 77.9 78.2 0.3 5.44 and 79.1 79.7 0.6 3.37 TUDDH-725 80.9 82.7 1.8 3.23 including 80.9 81.2 0.3 3.87 and 81.2 81.5 0.3 3.51 and 81.5 81.8 0.3 3.32 and 82.1 82.4 0.3 3.57 and 82.4 82.7 0.3 3.51 TUDDH-725 83.3 83.6 0.3 3.16 TUDDH-725 84.5 85.1 0.6 3.58 TUDDH-725 122.7 123.0 0.3 68.56 TUDDH-727 152.1 152.4 0.3 3.19 TUDDH-727 152.7 153.0 0.3 3.03 TUDDH-727 184.4 189.4 5.0 8.51 including 184.4 184.7 0.3 54.34 and 184.7 185.0 0.3 29.99 and 185.6 185.9 0.3 8.30 and 186.8 187.3 0.5 8.70 and 187.3 187.9 0.6 6.36 and 188.8 189.1 0.3 14.93 and 189.1 189.4 0.3 3.82 TUDDH-727 190.9 191.5 0.6 6.66 including 190.9 191.2 0.3 8.72 and 191.2 191.5 0.3 4.61 TUDDH-729 43.9 44.2 0.3 3.58 TUDDH-729 82.0 82.9 0.9 12.44 including 82.0 82.3 0.3 10.89 and 82.3 82.9 0.6 13.22 TUDDH-729 92.2 92.5 0.3 38.97 TUDDH-729 94.6 96.4 1.8 4.73 including 94.6 94.9 0.3 8.60 and 94.9 95.2 0.3 9.50 and 96.1 96.4 0.3 8.20 TUDDH-729 98.8 102.1 3.3 39.05 including 98.8 99.1 0.3 34.52 and 99.1 99.4 0.3 31.78 and 100.0 100.3 0.3 14.28 and 100.3 100.6 0.3 223.05 and 100.9 101.2 0.3 6.41 and 101.2 101.8 0.6 29.88 and 101.8 102.1 0.3 56.34 TUDDH-729 163.1 163.7 0.6 13.44

Table 5. Composited results from SKL drillholes reported in this release (grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TUDDH-704 68.6 71.6 3.0 5.86 including 68.6 69.5 0.9 12.98 and 69.8 70.7 0.9 3.12 and 70.7 71.6 0.9 3.20 TUDDH-704 73.4 73.7 0.3 12.20 TUDDH-704 76.5 76.8 0.3 8.33 TUDDH-704 84.9 85.8 0.9 71.46 TUDDH-704 92.7 93.3 0.6 20.08 TUDDH-704 115.0 115.6 0.6 4.05 TUDDH-704 116.8 119.8 3 3.60 including 116.8 117.4 0.6 3.56 and 117.4 118 0.6 8.23 and 118.9 119.8 0.9 3.27 TUDDH-704 120.7 121.3 0.6 3.41 TUDDH-710 75.2 77.6 2.4 20.89 including 75.2 75.8 0.6 32.78 and 75.8 76.4 0.6 8.35 and 76.4 77.0 0.6 38.76 and 77.0 77.6 0.6 3.70 TUDDH-710 84.8 86.6 1.8 6.96 including 84.8 85.4 0.6 11.89 and 86.0 86.6 0.6 8.66 TUDDH-710 92.0 92.6 0.6 8.45 TUDDH-710 94.4 95.0 0.6 4.03 TUDDH-710 101.3 103.1 1.8 26.56 including 101.3 101.9 0.6 52.34 and 101.9 102.6 0.7 18.89 and 102.6 103.1 0.5 6.38 TUDDH-722 47.1 47.7 0.6 6.64 TUDDH-722 48.6 50.4 1.8 3.02 including 48.6 49.2 0.6 3.21 and 49.8 50.4 0.6 5.82 TUDDH-722 51.3 54.0 2.7 7.02 including 51.3 51.6 0.3 3.71 and 52.2 52.8 0.6 13.26 and 52.8 53.1 0.3 3.55 and 53.1 53.7 0.6 3.70 and 53.7 54.0 0.3 20.45 TUDDH-728 51.4 53.5 2.1 26.28 including 51.4 52.0 0.6 18.39 and 52.0 52.6 0.6 15.24 and 52.6 52.9 0.3 66.32 and 52.9 53.5 0.6 25.20 TUDDH-730 30.9 33.3 2.4 5.54 including 30.9 31.5 0.6 12.25 and 32.1 32.7 0.6 4.43 and 32.7 33.3 0.6 3.22 TUDDH-730 71.1 73.2 2.1 9.49 including 71.1 71.7 0.6 3.69 and 71.7 72.3 0.6 3.47 and 72.3 72.6 0.3 6.87 and 72.6 73.2 0.6 22.63 TUDDH-730 80.1 80.7 0.6 38.52 TUDDH-730 122.6 123.5 0.9 4.85 TUDDH-732 36.1 40.9 4.8 30.48 including 36.1 36.4 0.3 10.88 and 36.4 36.7 0.3 10.63 and 36.7 37.3 0.6 11.47 and 37.3 37.9 0.6 39.34 and 37.9 38.5 0.6 35.92 and 38.5 39.1 0.6 22.23 and 39.1 39.7 0.6 104.55 and 39.7 40.9 1.2 9.79

