Exploits Commences Optical Televiewer Downhole Survey at Bullseye Property

Toronto, May 8, 2024 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged DGI Geoscience Inc. ("DGI") to complete an optical televiewer downhole survey on approximately a dozen previously drilled holes at the Bullseye exploration property in Central Newfoundland. The purpose is to further refine the 3D orientation of the Company's new drill targets at Bullseye for the 2024 phase II drill program. The Company plans to release further details of the upcoming drill program upon receipt of interpretation of the televiewer survey.

Jeff Swinoga, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The results of DGI's optical televiewer downhole survey will assist orientation of our future drilling programs at Bullseye. Our team has prioritized numerous drilling targets, and this survey should provide more directional accuracy of the local gold zones such as our 2023 Horseshoe gold discovery."

Chris Drielsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of DGI, commented, "DGI's experienced geoscientists will work closely with the Exploits team to provide critical orientation information on potential structural controls. Televiewers provide digital oriented core, allowing for geological features to be visualized in-situ and their true orientations determined. Results are available in near real time and are a cost effective and technically superior to traditional oriented core."

Televiewer Overview

Televiewers produce oriented images downhole, allowing measurement of both planar and linear structural features in situ. Orientation is accurate and consistent, and televiewer can be used in any hole, including core, non-core, historic holes, wells, utility lines, etc. Data can be visualized as 3D "virtual core" or as 2D "unwrapped core," and structures can be measured very quickly on a computer. Data is catalogued automatically, ready to import into 3D modelling programs. Common features analyzed include veins, contacts, bedding/foliation, fractures/joints, faults, fold limbs and hinges.

Figure 1: Property-scale map displaying locations of Exploits 2023-2024 drill holes - many of which will be visited and surveyed by the DGI technicians over the next few weeks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/208363_ed9dce859434eb85_002full.jpg

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

