Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, May 8, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nancy Zhao, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Nancy Zhao, has over nine years of experience working with public companies, including having served as the CFO for several publicly traded entities and contributing her financial acumen to organizations such as First Hydrogen Corp (TSXV: FHYD), and NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM). Ms. Zhao is currently a board member of First Hydrogen Corp.

Holding the designation of CPA, Ms. Zhao has a comprehensive educational background, including a diploma in Financial Management from British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Tianjin University of Technology. Ms. Zhao's professional journey encompasses diverse roles, including years of valuable experience as a procurement agent for Sinopec in China.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, stated, "First, we want to thank Edward Low for his years of professional service on behalf of Homerun. Edward is one of those standout professionals in our industry, who has a team-first focus and always delivers through both thick and thin times. We now welcome Nancy to the growing team and look forward to scaling the Company under her financial and accounting guidance. Nancy, has both a professional and educational history that will provide a new focus on building the requisite systems that are key to managing growth in a vertically integrated materials company."

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

