Norm Pitcher Re-Joins Allegiant Gold's Board of Directors

Tonopah, May 8, 2024 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to welcome the return of Mr. Norman Pitcher to the Board of Directors at Allegiant Gold effective immediately.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Norm back to our Board. During the four years he was previously part of our Board, Norm was an important and invaluable part of our team. We look forward to having Norm back on the Board as we continue to advance the development of Eastside."

BACKGROUND: NORM PITCHER

Mr. Pitcher is a current director at Ensign Minerals and was a director of Allegiant Gold from 2017-2021. He is the former CEO & President of Mirasol Resources and was a non-executive director of Roxgold from 2016-2022. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Pitcher served as the President of Eldorado Gold Corp., a Canadian international mid-tier gold producer and prior to this was Eldorado's Chief Operating Officer. During his 30-year career, Mr. Pitcher has also worked with Pan American Silver, H.A. Simons, Cornucopia Resources, and Pioneer Metals. He has extensive international expertise in exploration, evaluation and mining of open-pit and underground mineral deposits. Mr. Pitcher is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns five highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Allegiant's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

