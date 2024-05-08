Condor Resources Reappoints Dr. Quinton Hennigh to Board of Directors Amidst Continued Growth
Condor Resources CEO Chris Buncic joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the reappointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh to the company's board of directors. Dr. Hennigh, who has previously served on the board in 2021, brings over 30 years of experience as a globally renowned exploration geologist specializing in precious metals.
Buncic highlighted Dr. Hennigh's extensive background, which began after earning his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. His career includes significant roles at major gold mining firms such as Homestake Mining (now part of Barrick Gold Corp.), Newcrest Mining, and Newmont Corp. Dr. Hennigh is also the founder of Novo Resources Corp., where he currently serves as co-Chairman, and is the CEO of San Cristobal Mining, a private silver mining company.
Dr. Hennigh has been instrumental in several major global mining discoveries, including First Mining Gold's Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville mine in Australia, Rattlesnake Hills in Wyoming, and Lion One's Tuvatu project in Fiji, among others. His deep understanding of the sector and his previous involvement with Condor Resources make him a valuable asset to the board. Buncic also noted that Dr. Hennigh is familiar with the Pucamayo Project and has continuously monitored the company's progress, suggesting a strong alignment with the company's strategic goals and future initiatives.
