First Phosphate Corp Partners with Rapid Building Systems to Develop Manufacturing Plant in Quebec
First Phosphate Corp. CEO John Passalacqua joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that the company has signed a partially binding letter of intent with Rapid Building Systems of Australia. This agreement marks the initial steps toward establishing a Rapidwall Manufacturing Plant in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec. Once the terms are finalized, First Phosphate will obtain exclusive sales and marketing rights in Canada for RBS's Rapidwall and Rapidseal products.
Passalacqua highlighted the strategic benefits of the Rapidwall Manufacturing System, explaining that it will enable First Phosphate to convert clean phosphogypsum, a byproduct from their upcoming purified phosphoric acid plant, into building panels. These panels are intended to support housing projects, particularly in rural and indigenous communities across North America.
Rapidwall consists of prefabricated load-bearing wall panels, crafted through a moulding process that incorporates glass-fibre reinforced, water-resistant gypsum plaster. This makes them suitable for a wide range of applications, from single-family homes to multi-storey residential, commercial, and industrial developments. This initiative not only aims to enhance housing solutions but also underscores First Phosphate's commitment to sustainable building practices.
