Excellon Resources Reports Promising Results from Kilgore Project Drilling in Idaho

Excellon Resources CEO Shawn Howarth joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the latest drilling outcomes from the exploration program at the Kilgore Project in Idaho, which is entirely owned by Excellon. The exploration comprised six diamond drill holes, spanning a total of 2,145 meters, with oriented cores and detailed sampling aimed at enhancing the structural understanding and potential of high-grade mineralization.

Howarth reported that the drilling has successfully confirmed mineralization in a previously under drilled area of Kilgore, with grade intervals consistent with the current Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off. This suggests a potential extension of the mineralization southwest of the known deposit. Notable results included a yield of 1.37 grams per tonne of gold (g/t Au) over 81.21 meters in drill hole EX22KG004, which included higher concentrations of 2.77 g/t Au over 15.64 meters and 5.28 g/t Au over 5.54 meters, confirming significant high-grade mineralization in the Aspen sediments. Additionally, drill hole EX22KG005 showed 0.53 g/t Au over 56.24 meters, including 2.91 g/t Au over 1.45 meters, effectively testing the extension of the existing mineralized envelope to the southwest.

This valuable data will contribute to a better understanding of grade contouring and will be instrumental in future resource modeling and exploratory drilling programs.

