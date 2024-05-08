Hecla Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Cost and production guidance affirmed

For The Period Ended: March 31, 2024

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced first quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Produced 4.2 million silver ounces, an increase of 43% over the fourth quarter of 2023 ("prior quarter")

Lucky Friday completed ramp-up to full production with 1.1 million silver ounces produced.

Improved safety at Keno Hill - 41% improvement over the 2023 All-injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR"); increased throughput 29% over the prior quarter, produced 0.6 million ounces of silver.

2024 production and cost guidance reiterated.

Financial

Sales of $189.5 million, 44% from silver and 34% from gold.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders of $5.9 million or ($0.01) per share and adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders of $6.5 million or $0.01 per share. 1

Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $108.2 million and cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $4.78 and $13.10, respectively. 3,4

Received $17.4 million in Lucky Friday fire related insurance proceeds.

Silver Nuggets*

Solar in 2023 Solar's demand for silver reached 194 million ounces, up 64% over 2022. 16% of global silver demand is for solar, up from 7% in 2019.

Indian Silver Demand Accounts for 19% of global silver demand and is at pre-pandemic levels. February 2024 silver imports set a record, while the silver price in Indian rupees set an all-time high in April.



"The first quarter reflects an inflection point with the strong performance from Greens Creek, achieving full production at the Lucky Friday, and significant improvements in safety, environment, and production from Keno Hill," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President and CEO. "With this strong start to the year, we are well-positioned to achieve our production and cost guidance for 2024."

Baker continued, "Silver demand for solar has been growing at a remarkable 17% annual growth rate over the past five years and is projected to continue. In India, buyers long known as being price sensitive, are importing silver in record quantities despite higher silver prices. Solar and India represent more than 35% of world demand and continues to grow."

Baker concluded, "Hecla is the largest U.S. silver producer and is on track to be Canada's largest this year. With silver production growth expected up to 20 million silver ounces by 2026, Hecla is the fastest growing established silver producer and should benefit from this strong and growing demand."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization; comparisons are made to the "prior quarter" which refers to the fourth quarter of 2023. In the 'Operations Overview' section, free cash flow for operations excludes hedging adjustments.2

In Thousands unless stated otherwise 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 FY 2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY Sales $ 189,528 $ 160,690 $ 181,906 $ 178,131 $ 199,500 $ 720,227 Total cost of sales $ 170,368 $ 153,825 $ 148,429 $ 140,472 $ 164,552 $ 607,278 Gross profit $ 19,160 $ 6,865 $ 33,477 $ 37,659 $ 34,948 $ 112,949 Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) $ (22,553 ) $ (15,832 ) $ (3,311 ) $ (84,769 ) Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.14 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 72,968 $ 32,907 $ 46,251 $ 67,740 $ 61,901 $ 208,799 Total Debt $ 671,092 $ 662,815 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 2.7 2.7 Cash provided by operating activities $ 17,080 $ 884 $ 10,235 $ 23,777 $ 40,603 $ 75,499 Capital Expenditures $ (47,589 ) $ (62,622 ) $ (55,354 ) $ (51,468 ) $ (54,443 ) $ (223,887 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ (30,509 ) $ (61,738 ) $ (45,119 ) $ (27,691 ) $ (13,840 ) $ (148,388 ) Silver ounces produced 4,192,098 2,935,631 3,533,704 3,832,559 4,040,969 14,342,863 Silver payable ounces sold 3,481,884 2,847,591 3,142,227 3,360,694 3,604,494 12,955,006 Gold ounces produced 36,592 37,168 39,269 35,251 39,571 151,259 Gold payable ounces sold 32,189 33,230 36,792 31,961 39,619 141,602 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Silver cash costs per ounce 3 $ 4.78 $ 4.94 $ 3.31 $ 3.32 $ 2.14 $ 3.23 Silver AISC per ounce 4 $ 13.10 $ 17.48 $ 11.39 $ 11.63 $ 8.96 $ 11.76 Gold cash costs per ounce 3 $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ 1,775 $ 1,652 Gold AISC per ounce 4 $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ 2,392 $ 2,048 Realized Prices Silver, $/ounce $ 24.77 $ 23.47 $ 23.71 $ 23.67 $ 22.62 $ 23.33 Gold, $/ounce $ 2,094 $ 1,998 $ 1,908 $ 1,969 $ 1,902 $ 1,939 Lead, $/pound $ 0.97 $ 1.09 $ 1.07 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 1.03 Zinc, $/pound $ 1.10 $ 1.39 $ 1.52 $ 1.13 $ 1.39 $ 1.35

Sales in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 18% to $189.5 million from the prior quarter due to higher sales volumes of all metals produced except gold and higher realized prices for silver and gold, partially offset by lower realized lead and zinc prices. The higher sales volumes are because of resuming production at Lucky Friday.

Gross profit increased to $19.2 million, an increase of 179%, with Lucky Friday back in operation.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was $5.9 million, a $37.2 million improvement, primarily due to:

Receipt of $17.4 million of Lucky Friday insurance proceeds included in other operating income.

Ramp-up and suspension costs decreased by $13.0 million to $14.5 million, with Lucky Friday's restart.

A foreign exchange gain of $4.0 million, compared to a loss of $4.2 million, reflecting the impact of the U.S. dollar ("USD") appreciation on Canadian dollar-denominated monetary assets and liabilities.

The above items were partly offset by:

Fair value adjustments, net, declined due to unrealized losses on both our derivative contracts not designated as accounting hedges, and marketable equity securities portfolio.

An income and mining tax provision compared to a benefit.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales in the first quarter increased by 19% to $108.2 million, due to the restart at Lucky Friday. Consolidated cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $4.78 and $13.10, respectively, and include costs of Greens Creek for the full quarter and those of Lucky Friday for February and March. The decrease in cash costs per ounce was due to higher silver production, higher by-product credits (attributable to the restart at Lucky Friday) partially offset by higher production costs. Consolidated AISC per silver ounce decreased due to lower sustaining capital spending at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday. 3,4

Consolidated gold total cost of sales was $58.3 million, and consistent with the prior quarter. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,669 and $1,899, respectively.3,4 The decrease in cash costs per ounce was attributable to lower labor costs partially offset by lower gold production at Casa Berardi, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital spend.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 122% to $73.0 million primarily due to higher gross profit attributable to the production restart at Lucky Friday, and receipt of $17.4 million of Lucky Friday insurance proceeds.5 The Net Leverage Ratio, calculated as the ratio of net debt (calculated as long-term debt and finance leases less cash) to Adjusted EBITDA remained consistent at 2.7 due to higher net debt.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter were $80.2 million and included $140 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. Borrowing on the revolving credit facility increased in the first quarter due to the working capital required by the Lucky Friday restart, ongoing ramp-up at Keno Hill, and the semi-annual interest payments on the Company's senior unsecured notes. The Company expects the Net Leverage Ratio to return to the Company's target of less than 2.0 in the next twelve months as Lucky Friday working capital returns to normal levels and the Company receives additional insurance proceeds.5

Cash provided by operating activities was $17.1 million and increased by $16.2 million primarily due to the resumption of full production at Lucky Friday, and the receipt of insurance proceeds, partially offset by unfavorable working capital changes.

Capital expenditures, decreased by 24% to $47.6 million, compared to $62.6 million with the decrease related to timing and completion of the majority of the rehabilitation and mitigation work related to the fire at the Lucky Friday in 2023. Capital investment of $8.8 million at Greens Creek was related to development, equipment purchases and surface projects. Capital investment at the other operations was as follows: (i) $13.3 million at Casa Berardi, primarily related to tailings construction activities, (ii) $15.0 million at Lucky Friday primarily attributable to development, and (iii) $10.3 million at Keno Hill, primarily related to underground development and mobile equipment purchases.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $30.5 million, compared to negative $61.7 million.2 The improvement in free cash flow was attributable to the Lucky Friday resuming operations, receipt of $17.4 million of Lucky Friday insurance proceeds and lower capital spend.

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposures to zinc and lead price changes in forecasted concentrate shipments. On March 31, 2024, the Company had contracts covering approximately 50% of the forecasted payable lead production from 2024 - 2025 at an average price of $0.98 per pound.

The Company also manages Canadian dollar ("CAD") exposure through forward contracts. On March 31, 2024, the Company had hedged approximately 59% of forecasted Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD-denominated direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.32. The Company has also hedged approximately 26% of Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD-denominated total capital expenditures through 2026 at 1.35.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 FY 2023 GREENS CREEK Tons of ore processed 232,188 220,186 228,978 232,465 233,167 914,796 Total production cost per ton $ 212.92 $ 223.98 $ 200.30 $ 194.94 $ 198.60 $ 204.20 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 13.3 12.9 13.1 12.8 14.4 13.3 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.09 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.6 2.8 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.6 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.3 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.0 6.4 Silver produced (oz.) 2,478,594 2,260,027 2,343,192 2,355,674 2,772,859 9,731,752 Gold produced (oz.) 14,588 14,651 15,010 16,351 14,884 60,896 Lead produced (tons) 4,834 4,910 4,740 4,726 5,202 19,578 Zinc produced (tons) 13,062 12,535 13,224 13,255 12,482 51,496 Sales $ 97,310 $ 93,543 $ 96,459 $ 95,891 $ 98,611 $ 384,504 Total cost of sales $ (69,857 ) $ (70,231 ) $ (60,322 ) $ (63,054 ) $ (66,288 ) $ (259,895 ) Gross profit $ 27,453 $ 23,312 $ 36,137 $ 32,837 $ 32,323 $ 124,609 Cash flow from operations $ 28,706 $ 34,576 $ 36,101 $ 43,302 $ 43,346 $ 157,325 Exploration $ 551 $ 1,324 $ 4,283 $ 1,760 $ 448 $ 7,815 Capital additions $ (8,827 ) $ (15,996 ) $ (12,060 ) $ (8,828 ) $ (6,658 ) $ (43,542 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 20,430 $ 19,904 $ 28,324 $ 36,234 $ 37,136 $ 121,598 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 3.45 $ 4.94 $ 3.04 $ 1.33 $ 1.16 $ 2.53 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 7.16 $ 12.00 $ 8.18 $ 5.34 $ 3.82 $ 7.14

Greens Creek produced 2.5 million ounces of silver during the quarter, an increase of 10%, while throughput for the quarter averaged 2,552 tons per day ("tpd"). Gold and lead production were consistent with the prior quarter, while zinc production increased 4%.

Sales in the quarter were $97.3 million, a 4% increase due to higher quantities of metals sold (silver, gold, and zinc), and higher realized prices for silver and gold, partially offset by lower realized lead and zinc prices. Total cost of sales was $69.9 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $3.45 and $7.16, respectively, and decreased due to higher by-product credits (higher zinc production and higher realized prices for gold), higher silver production, and lower treatment charges. Lower AISC per silver ounce after by-product credits was also attributable to lower sustaining capital spend of $8.4 million ($15.2 million in prior quarter) due to timing of equipment purchases and lower capital development.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $28.7 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, primarily due to unfavorable working capital changes related to higher accounts receivables. Free cash flow for the quarter was $20.4 million, a slight increase as unfavorable working capital changes were offset by lower capital spend during the quarter.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 FY 2023 LUCKY FRIDAY Tons of ore processed 86,234 5,164 36,619 94,043 95,303 231,129 Total production cost per ton $ 233.10 $ 201.42 $ 191.81 $ 248.65 $ 210.72 $ 218.45 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.9 12.7 13.6 14.3 13.8 14.0 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 8.2 8.0 8.6 9.1 8.8 8.9 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.9 3.5 3.5 4.2 4.1 4.1 Silver produced (oz.) 1,061,065 61,575 475,414 1,286,666 1,262,464 3,086,119 Lead produced (tons) 6,689 372 2,957 8,180 8,034 19,543 Zinc produced (tons) 2,851 134 1,159 3,338 3,313 7,944 Sales $ 35,340 $ 3,117 $ 21,409 $ 42,648 $ 49,110 $ 116,284 Total cost of sales $ (27,519 ) $ (3,117 ) $ (14,344 ) $ (32,190 ) $ (34,534 ) $ (84,185 ) Gross profit $ 7,821 $ - $ 7,065 $ 10,458 $ 14,576 $ 32,099 Cash flow from operations $ 27,112 $ (7,982 ) $ 515 $ 18,893 $ 46,132 $ 57,558 Capital additions $ (14,988 ) $ (18,819 ) $ (15,494 ) $ (16,317 ) $ (14,707 ) $ (65,337 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 12,124 $ (26,801 ) $ (14,979 ) $ 2,576 $ 31,425 $ (7,779 ) Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 8.85 N/A $ 4.74 $ 6.96 $ 4.30 $ 5.51 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 17.36 N/A $ 10.63 $ 14.24 $ 10.69 $ 12.21

Lucky Friday produced 1.1 million ounces of silver during the quarter following restart of production on January 9, 2024. The mine ramped-up to full production during the quarter.

Sales in the first quarter were $35.3 million, and total cost of sales was $27.5 million. Costs of $2.2 million were incurred prior to the restart of production and are included in ramp-up and suspension costs on the consolidated statement of operations. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $8.85 and $17.36 respectively, and were higher than the 2024 cost guidance for the mine due to the ramp-up to full production during the quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $27.1 million and includes the $17.4 million in insurance proceeds received during the quarter. The quarter was also impacted by unfavorable working capital changes related to increases in concentrate inventory and accounts receivable as the mine ramped-up operations to full production. The Company's applicable underground sublimit coverage is $50 million, and it expects to receive the additional insurance proceeds throughout the year.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $15.0 million and included capital development, mobile equipment purchases, and completion of the rehabilitation work related to the secondary egress and #2 shaft. Free cash flow for the quarter was $12.1 million, an increase of $38.9 million as the mine resumed operations and collected $17.4 million of insurance proceeds.2

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 FY-2023 KENO HILL Tons of ore processed 25,165 19,651 24,616 12,064 - 56,331 Total production cost per ton $ 132.42 $ 145.36 $ 88.97 $ 202.66 $ - $ 153.64 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 26.3 31.7 33.0 20.2 - 27.7 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.4 2.6 2.4 2.5 - 2.3 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 1.3 1.6 2.5 4.1 - 2.5 Silver produced (oz.) 646,312 608,301 710,012 184,264 - 1,502,577 Lead produced (tons) 576 481 327 417 - 1,225 Zinc produced (tons) 298 396 252 691 - 1,339 Sales $ 10,847 $ 17,936 $ 16,001 $ 1,581 - $ 35,518 Total cost of sales $ (10,847 ) $ (17,936 ) $ (16,001 ) $ (1,581 ) - $ (35,518 ) Gross profit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operations $ (13,334 ) $ 1,181 $ (6,200 ) $ (12,900 ) $ (6,324 ) $ (24,243 ) Exploration $ 498 $ 1,548 $ 1,653 $ 1,039 $ 437 $ 4,677 Capital additions $ (10,346 ) $ (12,549 ) $ (11,498 ) $ (3,505 ) $ (17,120 ) $ (44,672 ) Free cash flow 2 $ (23,182 ) $ (9,820 ) $ (16,045 ) $ (15,366 ) $ (23,007 ) $ (64,238 )

At Keno Hill, ramp-up to production continued and the mine produced 646,312 ounces of silver in the first quarter. Throughput in the quarter averaged 277 tpd, an increase of 29%, partially offset by lower silver grades, which were 26.3 ounces per ton.

The Keno Hill operation continues to ramp-up production by focusing on safety and environmental improvements by standardizing operating procedures, installing infrastructure, upgrading equipment, and executing our safety and environmental action plans. Keno Hill's AIFR, one of several improving measures, declined 41% over 2023. While the Company's safety and environmental programs focus on continuous performance improvement, the current action plans with the exception of some long-term infrastructure, are expected to be substantially completed before the end of the year.

Sales during the quarter were $10.8 million and decreased due to lower silver ounces sold due to timing. Ramp-up costs during the quarter were $8.7 million and are included in ramp-up and suspension costs on the consolidated statement of operations. Cash expenditures on production costs, including ramp-up costs, totaled $15.0 million for the quarter. Capital investments during the quarter were $10.3 million for underground and surface infrastructure, mine development, and mobile equipment purchases. The company is advancing the cemented tails batch plant, a critical infrastructure project, which will facilitate a change in the mining method at the Bermingham mine to underhand mining, which should improve safety and productivity. Construction of the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter with full conversion to underhand mining expected by the end of 2025.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 FY-2023 CASA BERARDI Tons of ore processed - underground 123,123 104,002 112,544 94,124 110,245 420,915 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 258,503 251,009 231,075 224,580 318,909 1,025,573 Tons of ore processed - total 381,626 355,011 343,619 318,704 429,154 1,446,488 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 3,639,297 4,639,770 3,574,391 2,461,196 2,136,993 12,812,350 Total production cost per ton $ 96.53 $ 108.20 $ 103.75 $ 97.69 $ 107.95 $ 104.75 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.137 0.124 0.133 0.137 0.127 0.129 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.039 0.056 0.058 0.045 0.046 0.050 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.070 0.065 0.072 0.063 0.058 0.050 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 13,707 11,206 12,416 10,226 11,788 45,636 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 8,297 11,311 11,843 8,675 12,898 44,727 Gold produced (oz.) - total 22,004 22,517 24,259 18,901 24,686 90,363 Silver produced (oz.) - total 6,127 5,730 5,084 5,956 5,645 22,415 Sales $ 41,584 $ 42,822 $ 46,912 $ 36,946 $ 50,998 $ 177,678 Total cost of sales $ (58,260 ) $ (58,945 ) $ (56,822 ) $ (42,576 ) $ (62,998 ) $ (221,341 ) Gross loss $ (16,676 ) $ (16,123 ) $ (9,910 ) $ (5,630 ) $ (12,000 ) $ (43,663 ) Cash flow from operations $ 3,186 $ 3,136 $ 7,877 $ (8,148 ) $ (684 ) $ 2,181 Exploration $ 685 $ 635 $ 1,482 $ 1,107 $ 1,054 $ 4,278 Capital additions $ (13,316 ) $ (15,929 ) $ (16,225 ) $ (20,816 ) $ (17,086 ) $ (70,056 ) Free cash flow 2 $ (9,445 ) $ (12,158 ) $ (6,866 ) $ (27,857 ) $ (16,716 ) $ (63,597 ) Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ 1,775 $ 1,652 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ 2,392 $ 2,048

Casa Berardi produced 22,004 ounces of gold in the quarter, in line with the prior quarter as a 7% increase in throughput and recoveries were offset by lower grades from the 160 pit. The mill operated at an average of 4,194 tpd during the quarter.

Sales were $41.6 million, a 3% decrease due to fewer ounces sold, largely offset by higher realized prices. Total cost of sales was $58.3 million, a 1% decline, primarily attributable to lower labor costs. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,669 and $1,899 respectively and decreased primarily due to lower production costs. AISC was further favorably impacted by planned lower sustaining capital spend. 3,4

Cash flow from operations was $3.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Capital investments for the quarter totaled $13.3 million ($4.9 million in sustaining and $8.4 million in non-sustaining) and were primarily related to construction costs for tailings facilities. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $9.4 million and improved by $2.7 million due to lower capital spending.2

The mine continues to transition to a surface only operation. With the increase in gold prices, a stope-by-stope analysis is currently under review for the underground operations to evaluate the extension of underground mine-life. The Company will update the production and cost guidance if deemed necessary.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $4.3 million for the quarter. Exploration activities during the quarter primarily focused on underground definition and exploration drilling at Greens Creek, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi.

At Keno Hill, underground definition drilling in the Bermingham Bear Zone continues to intersect high-grade silver mineralization over significant widths and highlights the potential for high-grade silver mineralization in the district. Intercepts within and in the hanging wall of the Footwall Vein have been particularly good, exceeding model expectations.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

Footwall Vein: 55.4 oz/ton silver, 5.5% lead, and 3.2% zinc over 40.7 feet Includes: 62.0 oz/ton silver, 6.1% lead, and 3.6% zinc over 36.1 feet

Footwall Vein: 51.2 oz/ton silver, 7.3% lead, and 3.6% zinc over 39.7 feet Includes: 184.1 oz/ton silver, 31.9% lead, and 2.1% zinc over 5.4 feet; and Includes: 92.1 oz/ton silver, 9.9% lead, and 9.2% zinc over 10.1 feet



At Greens Creek, three underground definition and exploration drills are focusing on resource conversion and extending mineralization in five zones, including the 200 South, 9A, Southwest Bench, NWW, and Upper Plate ore zones.

At Casa Berardi, ongoing efforts continue to evaluate remaining underground stopes and extensions.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00625 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0025 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about June 11, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 24, 2024. The quarter realized silver price was $24.77, satisfying the criterion for the Company's common stock silver-linked dividend policy component.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about July 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 14, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE 6

The Company is reiterating its three-year production outlook and 2024 cost and capital guidance. For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 14, 2024.

2024 and Three-Year Production Outlook

Silver Production

(Moz) Gold Production

(Koz) Silver Equivalent

(Moz) Gold Equivalent

(Koz) 2024 Greens Creek * 8.8 - 9.2 46.0 - 51.0 21.0 - 21.5 235 - 245 2024 Lucky Friday * 5.0 - 5.3 N/A 9.5 - 10.0 110 - 115 2024 Casa Berardi N/A 75.0 - 82.0 6.5 - 7.2 75 - 82 2024 Keno Hill* 2.7 - 3.0 N/A 3.0 - 3.5 36 - 40 2024 Total 16.5 - 17.5 121.0 - 133.0 40.0 - 42.2 455 - 482 2025 Total 17.0 - 18.5 110.0 - 125.0 39.0 - 42.0 445 - 485 2026 Total 18.0 - 20.0 110.0 - 120.0 40.0 - 43.0 465 - 495

* Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production

2024 Cost Guidance

Total costs of Sales

(million) Cash cost, after by-product

credits, per silver/gold ounce3 AISC, after by-product

credits, per produced

silver/gold ounce4 Greens Creek 252 $3.50 - $4.00 $9.50 - $10.25 Lucky Friday 130 $2.50 - $3.25 $10.50 - 12.25 Total Silver 382 $3.00 - $3.75 $13.00 - $14.50 Casa Berardi 200 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,750 - $1,975

2024 Capital and Exploration Guidance

(millions) Total Sustaining Growth 2024 Total Capital expenditures $190 - $210 $122 - $132 $68 - $78 Greens Creek $59 - $63 $56 - $58 $3 - $5 Lucky Friday $45 - $50 $42 - $45 $3 - $5 Casa Berardi $56 - $63 $14 - $17 $42 - $46 Keno Hill $30 - $34 $10 - $12 $20 - $22 2024 Exploration $25 2024 Pre-Development $6.5

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital expenditures refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost ("AISC"), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net loss, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(6) Expectations for 2024 include silver, gold, lead, and zinc production from Greens creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using gold $1,950/oz, silver $22.50/oz, zinc $1.20/lb, and lead $0.95/lb. Numbers are rounded.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2024 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) the Company will achieve cost and production guidance; (ii) the Company will increase production up to 20 million ounces by 2026; (iii) the Company will be the largest silver producer in Canada in 2024; (iii) Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is expected to return to less than 2 in the next twelve months; (iv) $50 million in proceeds from the Company's property insurance policy will be collected in 2024; (v) Casa Berardi's guidance for production and costs might be affected by the surface or underground operations; (vi) Construction of cemented tails batch plant project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which should improve safety and productivity at the Bermigham mine, and will facilitate the change of mining method to underhand mining by the end of 2025; (vii) silver's solar demand will increase; (viii) total cost of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) for Greens creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi; (ix) Company-wide estimated spending on capital, exploration and predevelopment for 2024; and (x) Mine specific production outlook for 2024 and Company-wide production outlook for 2024, 2025 and 2026. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to the availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; and (vi) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 15, 2024 for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's Greens Creek and Lucky Friday properties are filed as exhibits 96.1 and 96.2 respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and are available at www.sec.gov. A Technical Report Summary for each of the Company's Casa Berardi and Keno Hill properties were filed as exhibits 96.3 and 96.4, respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 to be filed on February 15, 2024 and will then be available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi is contained in its Technical Report Summary titled "Technical Report Summary on the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023 and are contained in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023, (iv) Keno Hill is contained in its Technical Report Summary titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" and are contained its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate of the Keno Hill Silver District" effective date December 31, 2023, and (v) the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included or to be included in each technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in technical reports prepared for Klondex Mines Ltd. for (i) the Fire Creek Mine (technical report dated March 31, 2018), (ii) the Hollister Mine (technical report dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017), and (iii) the Midas Mine (technical report dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015). Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in technical reports prepared for ATAC Resources Ltd. for (i) the Osiris Project (technical report dated July 28, 2022) and (ii) the Tiger Project (technical report dated February 27, 2020). Copies of these technical reports are available under the SEDAR profiles of Klondex Mines Unlimited Liability Company and ATAC Resources Ltd., respectively, at www.sedar.com (the Fire Creek technical report is also available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR). Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) First Quarter Ended Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Sales of products $ 189,528 $ 160,690 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 121,461 112,988 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 48,907 40,837 Total cost of sales 170,368 153,825 Gross profit 19,160 6,865 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 11,216 12,273 Exploration and pre-development 4,342 6,966 Ramp-up and suspension costs 14,523 27,568 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 986 1,164 Other operating (income) expense, net (16,971 ) 1,291 14,096 49,262 Income (loss) from operations 5,064 (42,397 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (12,644 ) (12,133 ) Fair value adjustments, net (1,852 ) 8,699 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 3,982 (4,244 ) Other income 1,512 1,458 (9,002 ) (6,220 ) Loss before income and mining taxes (3,938 ) (48,617 ) Income and mining tax provision (1,815 ) 5,682 Net loss (5,753 ) (42,935 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 616,199 610,547 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 616,199 610,547

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) First Quarter Ended Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (5,753 ) $ (42,935 ) Non-cash elements included in net loss Depreciation, depletion and amortization 51,226 51,967 Inventory adjustments 7,671 4,487 Fair value adjustments, net 1,852 (8,699 ) Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,846 1,853 Stock compensation 1,164 1,476 Deferred income taxes (416 ) (6,910 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,982 ) 4,244 Other non-cash items, net 519 1,470 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,864 ) 113 Inventories (18,746 ) 304 Other current and non-current assets 5,238 (17,411 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities (8,819 ) 2,987 Accrued payroll and related benefits 5,498 6,262 Accrued taxes 2,085 437 Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (4,439 ) 1,239 Cash provided by operating activities 17,080 884 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (47,589 ) (62,622 ) Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 47 1,169 Purchases of investments - (7,209 ) Acquisition, net - 228 Net cash used in investing activities (47,542 ) (68,434 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of common stock, net 1,103 30,796 Acquisition of treasury stock (1,197 ) - Borrowing of debt 27,000 120,000 Repayment of debt (15,000 ) (72,000 ) Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders (3,994 ) (3,958 ) Repayments of finance leases (3,033 ) (2,615 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,879 72,223 Effect of exchange rates on cash (624 ) 1,018 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (26,207 ) 5,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 107,539 101,848 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 81,332 $ 107,539

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,169 $ 106,374 Accounts receivable 50,275 33,116 Inventories 102,132 93,647 Other current assets 22,674 27,125 Total current assets 255,250 260,262 Investments 32,873 33,724 Restricted cash 1,163 1,165 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,663,155 2,666,250 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,187 8,349 Other non-current assets 32,630 41,354 Total assets $ 2,994,258 $ 3,011,104 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities $ 129,177 $ 123,643 Finance leases 8,610 9,752 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 9,660 9,660 Accrued interest 5,190 14,405 Total current liabilities 152,637 157,460 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 111,668 110,797 Long-term debt including finance leases 662,482 653,063 Deferred tax liability 98,011 104,835 Other non-current liabilities 10,830 16,845 Total liabilities 1,035,628 1,043,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 156,447 156,076 Capital surplus 2,350,249 2,343,747 Accumulated deficit (513,608 ) (503,861 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 434 5,837 Treasury stock (34,931 ) (33,734 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,958,630 1,968,104 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,994,258 $ 3,011,104

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2024, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We use AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi unit is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (4) Corporate

and other(2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (4) Corporate

and other(2) Total Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) Keno Hill (4) Corporate

and other(2) Total Silver Total cost of sales $69,857 $27,519 $10,847 $- $108,223 $70,231 $3,117 $17,936 $- $91,284 $259,895 $84,185 $35,518 $- $379,598 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,443) (7,911) (3,602) - (25,956) (15,438) (584) (2,068) - (18,090) (53,995) (24,325) (4,277) - (82,597) Treatment costs 9,724 3,223 - - 12,947 9,873 149 (76) - 9,946 40,987 10,981 1,070 - 53,038 Change in product inventory (2,196) 611 - - (1,585) (1,787) (1,851) - - (3,638) (4,266) (5,164) - - (9,430) Reclamation and other costs (655) (102) - - (757) (534) - - - (534) (748) (826) - - (1,574) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - (3,634) - - (3,634) - (831) - - (831) - (851) - - (851) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (7,245) - (7,245) - - (15,792) - (15,792) - - (32,311) - (32,311) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,287 19,706 - - 81,993 62,345 - - - 62,345 241,873 64,000 - - 305,873 Reclamation and other costs 785 222 - - 1,007 723 - - - 723 2,889 671 - - 3,560 Sustaining capital 8,416 12,051 - 66 20,533 15,249 14,768 - 97 30,114 41,935 39,019 - 928 81,882 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - (5,396) - - (5,396) - (14,768) - - (14,768) - (19,702) - - (19,702) General and administrative - - - 11,216 11,216 - - - 12,273 12,273 - - - 42,722 42,722 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 71,488 26,583 - 11,282 109,353 78,317 - - 12,370 90,687 286,697 83,988 - 43,650 414,335 By-product credits: Zinc (20,206) (4,785) - - (24,991) (18,499) (223) - - (18,722) (83,454) (14,507) - - (97,961) Gold (26,551) - - - (26,551) (25,418) - - - (25,418) (104,507) - - - (104,507) Lead (6,980) (11,720) - - (18,700) (7,282) (667) - - (7,949) (29,284) (34,620) - - (63,904) Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (5) - 3,943 - - 3,943 - 890 - - 890 - 1,566 - - 1,566 Total By-product credits (53,737) (12,562) - - (66,299) (51,199) - - - (51,199) (217,245) (47,561) - - (264,806) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $8,550 $7,144 $- $- $15,694 $11,146 $- $- $- $11,146 $24,628 $16,439 $- $- $41,067 AISC, After By-product Credits $17,751 $14,021 $- $11,282 $43,054 $27,118 $- $- $12,370 $39,488 $69,452 $36,427 $- $43,650 $149,529 Ounces produced 2,479 1,061 3,540 2,260 62 2,322 9,732 3,086 12,818 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (8) - (253) (253) - (62) (62) - (103) (103) Divided by ounces produced 2,479 808 3,287 2,260 - 2,260 9,732 2,983 12,715 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $25.13 $24.41 $24.95 $27.59 N/A $27.59 $24.85 $21.45 $24.06 By-product credits per ounce (21.68) (15.56) (20.17) (22.65) N/A (22.65) (22.32) (15.94) (20.83) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $3.45 $8.85 $4.78 $4.94 N/A $4.94 $2.53 $5.51 $3.23 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $28.84 $32.92 $33.27 $34.65 N/A $40.13 $29.46 $28.15 $32.59 By-product credits per ounce (21.68) (15.56) (20.17) (22.65) N/A (22.65) (22.32) (15.94) (20.83) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $7.16 $17.36 $13.10 $12.00 N/A $17.48 $7.14 $12.21 $11.76

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Gold - Casa Berardi Other(3) Total Gold and Other Gold - Casa Berardi Other(3) Total Gold and Other Gold - Casa Berardi Other(3) Total Gold and Other Total cost of sales $ 58,260 $ 3,885 $ 62,145 $ 58,945 $ 3,596 $ 62,541 $ 221,341 $ 6,339 $ 227,680 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (22,951 ) - (22,951 ) (22,749 ) 2 (22,747 ) (66,037 ) (140 ) (66,177 ) Treatment costs 24 - 24 37 - 37 1,109 0 1,109 Change in product inventory 1,739 - 1,739 2,432 - 2,432 (2,913 ) - (2,913 ) Reclamation and other costs (209 ) - (209 ) (216 ) - (216 ) (871 ) - (871 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (6) - - - - - - (2,851 ) - (2,851 ) Exclusion of Other Costs - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - (3,598 ) (3,598 ) - (6,199 ) (6,199 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 36,863 - 36,863 38,449 - 38,449 149,778 - 149,778 Reclamation and other costs 209 - 209 216 - 216 871 - 871 Sustaining capital 4,861 - 4,861 5,796 - 5,796 34,971 - 34,971 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 41,933 - 41,933 44,461 - 44,461 185,620 - 185,620 By-product credits: Silver (143 ) - (143 ) (132 ) - (132 ) (522 ) - (522 ) Total By-product credits (143 ) - (143 ) (132 ) - (132 ) (522 ) - (522 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,720 $ - $ 36,720 $ 38,317 $ - $ 38,317 $ 149,256 $ - $ 149,256 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 41,790 $ - $ 41,790 $ 44,329 $ - $ 44,329 $ 185,098 $ - $ 185,098 Divided by gold ounces produced 22 - 22 23 23 90 90 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,675 $ - $ 1,675 $ 1,708 $ 1,708 $ 1,658 $ - $ 1,658 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) - (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) - (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,669 $ - $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,702 $ 1,652 $ - $ 1,652 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,905 $ - $ 1,905 $ 1,975 $ 1,975 $ 2,054 $ - $ 2,054 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) - (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) - (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,899 $ - $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,969 $ 2,048 $ - $ 2,048

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total cost of sales $ 108,223 $ 62,145 $ 170,368 $ 91,284 $ 62,541 $ 153,825 $ 379,598 $ 227,680 $ 607,278 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (25,956 ) (22,951 ) (48,907 ) (18,090 ) (22,747 ) (40,837 ) (82,597 ) (66,177 ) (148,774 ) Treatment costs 12,947 24 12,971 9,946 37 9,983 53,038 1,109 54,147 Change in product inventory (1,585 ) 1,739 154 (3,638 ) 2,432 (1,206 ) (9,430 ) (2,913 ) (12,343 ) Reclamation and other costs (757 ) (209 ) (966 ) (534 ) (216 ) (750 ) (1,574 ) (871 ) (2,445 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) (831 ) - (831 ) (851 ) - (851 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) (7,245 ) - (7,245 ) (15,792 ) - (15,792 ) (32,311 ) - (32,311 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (6) - - - - - - - (2,851 ) (2,851 ) Exclusion of Other Costs - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - (3,598 ) (3,598 ) - (6,199 ) (6,199 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 81,993 36,863 118,856 62,345 38,449 100,794 305,873 149,778 455,651 Reclamation and other costs 1,007 209 1,216 723 216 939 3,560 871 4,431 Sustaining capital 20,533 4,861 25,394 30,114 5,796 35,910 81,882 34,971 116,853 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) (14,768 ) - (14,768 ) (19,702 ) - (19,702 ) General and administrative 11,216 - 11,216 12,273 - 12,273 42,722 - 42,722 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 109,353 41,933 151,286 90,687 44,461 135,148 414,335 185,620 599,955 By-product credits: Zinc (24,991 ) - (24,991 ) (18,722 ) - (18,722 ) (97,961 ) - (97,961 ) Gold (26,551 ) - (26,551 ) (25,418 ) - (25,418 ) (104,507 ) - (104,507 ) Lead (18,700 ) - (18,700 ) (7,949 ) - (7,949 ) (63,904 ) - (63,904 ) Silver - (143 ) (143 ) - (132 ) (132 ) - (522 ) (522 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (5) 3,943 - 3,943 890 - 890 1,566 - 1,566 Total By-product credits (66,299 ) (143 ) (66,442 ) (51,199 ) (132 ) (51,331 ) (264,806 ) (522 ) (265,328 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 15,694 $ 36,720 $ 52,414 $ 11,146 $ 38,317 $ 49,463 $ 41,067 $ 149,256 $ 190,323 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 43,054 $ 41,790 $ 84,844 $ 39,488 $ 44,329 $ 83,817 $ 149,529 $ 185,098 $ 334,627 Ounces produced 3,540 22 2,322 23 12,818 90 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) (253 ) - (62 ) - (103 ) - Divided by ounces produced 3,287 22 2,260 23 12,715 90 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.95 $ 1,675 $ 27.59 $ 1,708 $ 24.06 $ 1,658 By-product credits per ounce (20.17 ) (6 ) (22.65 ) (6 ) (20.83 ) (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.78 $ 1,669 $ 4.94 $ 1,702 $ 3.23 $ 1,652 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 33.27 $ 1,905 $ 40.13 $ 1,975 $ 32.59 $ 2,054 By-product credits per ounce (20.17 ) (6 ) (22.65 ) (6 ) (20.83 ) (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 13.10 1,899 $ 17.48 1,969 $ 11.76 2,048

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (4) Corporate(2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Keno Hill (4) Corporate(2) Total Silver Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate and other(2) Total Silver Total cost of sales $ 60,322 $ 14,344 $ 16,001 $ - $ 90,667 $ 63,054 $ 32,190 $ 1,581 $ - $ 96,825 $ 66,288 $ 34,534 $ - $ 100,822 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (11,015 ) (4,306 ) (1,948 ) - (17,269 ) (13,078 ) (8,979 ) (261 ) - (22,318 ) (14,464 ) (10,455 ) - (24,919 ) Treatment costs 10,369 1,368 1,033 - 12,770 10,376 4,187 113 - 14,676 10,368 5,277 - 15,645 Change in product inventory 377 (2,450 ) - - (2,073 ) (1,242 ) 1,546 - 304 (1,615 ) (2,409 ) - (4,024 ) Reclamation and other costs (348 ) (168 ) - - (516 ) 263 (250 ) - 13 (129 ) (409 ) - (538 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - (20 ) - (20 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (15,086 ) - (15,086 ) - - (1,433 ) - (1,433 ) - - - - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 59,705 8,768 - - 68,473 59,373 28,694 - - 88,067 60,448 26,538 - 86,986 Reclamation and other costs 722 101 - - 823 722 285 - - 1,007 722 285 - 1,007 Sustaining capital 11,330 7,386 - 237 18,953 8,714 9,081 - 688 18,483 6,641 7,784 - 14,425 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - (4,934 ) - (4,934 ) General and administrative - - - 7,596 7,596 - - - 10,783 10,783 - - 12,070 12,070 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 71,757 11,321 - 7,833 90,911 68,809 38,060 - 11,471 118,340 67,811 34,607 12,070 114,488 By-product credits: Zinc (20,027 ) (2,019 ) - - (22,046 ) (20,923 ) (5,448 ) - - (26,371 ) (24,005 ) (6,816 ) - (30,821 ) Gold (25,344 ) - - - (25,344 ) (28,458 ) - - - (28,458 ) (25,286 ) - - (25,286 ) Lead (7,201 ) (5,368 ) - - (12,569 ) (6,860 ) (14,287 ) - - (21,147 ) (7,942 ) (14,299 ) - (22,241 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (5) - 676 676 Total By-product credits (52,572 ) (6,711 ) - - (59,283 ) (56,241 ) (19,735 ) - - (75,976 ) (57,233 ) (21,115 ) - (78,348 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 7,133 $ 2,057 $ - $ - $ 9,190 $ 3,132 $ 8,959 $ - $ - $ 12,091 $ 3,215 $ 5,423 $ - $ 8,638 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 19,185 $ 4,610 $ - $ 7,833 $ 31,628 $ 12,568 $ 18,325 $ - $ 11,471 $ 42,364 $ 10,578 $ 13,492 $ 12,070 $ 36,140 Ounces produced 2,343 475 2,818 2,356 1,287 3,642 2,773 1,262 4,035 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - (41 ) (41 ) Divided by ounces produced 2,343 434 2,777 2,356 1,287 3,642 2,773 1,262 4,035 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 25.48 $ 20.20 $ 24.66 $ 25.20 $ 22.30 $ 24.18 $ 21.80 $ 21.03 $ 21.56 By-product credits per ounce (22.44 ) (15.46 ) (21.35 ) (23.87 ) (15.34 ) (20.86 ) (20.64 ) (16.73 ) (19.42 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 3.04 $ 4.74 $ 3.31 $ 1.33 $ 6.96 $ 3.32 $ 1.16 $ 4.30 $ 2.14 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 30.62 $ 26.09 $ 32.74 $ 29.21 $ 29.58 $ 32.49 $ 24.46 $ 27.42 $ 28.38 By-product credits per ounce (22.44 ) (15.46 ) (21.35 ) (23.87 ) (15.34 ) (20.86 ) (20.64 ) (16.73 ) (19.42 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 8.18 $ 10.63 $ 11.39 $ 5.34 $ 14.24 $ 11.63 $ 3.82 $ 10.69 $ 8.96

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Gold - Casa Berardi Other(3) Total Gold and Other Gold - Casa Berardi Other(3) Total Gold and Other Gold - Casa Berardi Other(3) Total Gold and Other Total cost of sales $ 56,822 $ 940 $ 57,762 $ 42,576 $ 1,071 $ 43,647 $ 62,998 $ 732 $ 63,730 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (18,980 ) 32 (18,948 ) (10,272 ) (127 ) (10,399 ) (14,036 ) (47 ) (14,083 ) Treatment costs 254 - 254 351 - 351 467 0 467 Change in product inventory (1,977 ) - (1,977 ) (951 ) - (951 ) (2,417 ) - (2,417 ) Reclamation and other costs (219 ) - (219 ) (219 ) - (219 ) (217 ) - (217 ) Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (6) - - - - - - (2,851 ) (2,851 ) Exclusion of Other costs - (972 ) (972 ) - (944 ) (944 ) - (685 ) (685 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 35,900 - 35,900 31,485 - 31,485 43,944 - 43,944 Reclamation and other costs 219 - 219 219 - 219 217 - 217 Sustaining capital 5,133 - 5,133 9,025 - 9,025 15,015 - 15,015 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 41,252 - 41,252 40,729 - 40,729 59,176 - 59,176 By-product credits: Silver (119 ) - (119 ) (144 ) - (144 ) (127 ) - (127 ) Total By-product credits (119 ) - (119 ) (144 ) - (144 ) (127 ) - (127 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 35,781 $ - $ 35,781 $ 31,341 $ - $ 31,341 $ 43,817 $ - $ 43,817 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 41,133 $ - $ 41,133 $ 40,585 $ - $ 40,585 $ 59,049 $ - $ 59,049 Divided by gold ounces produced 24 - 24 19 - 19 25 - 25 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,480 $ - $ 1,480 $ 1,666 $ - $ 1,666 $ 1,780 $ - $ 1,780 By-product credits per ounce (5 ) - (5 ) (8 ) - (8 ) (5 ) - (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,475 $ - $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ - $ 1,658 $ 1,775 $ - $ 1,775 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,700 $ - $ 1,700 $ 2,155 $ - $ 2,155 $ 2,397 $ - $ 2,397 By-product credits per ounce (5 ) - (5 ) (8 ) - (8 ) (5 ) - (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,695 $ - $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ - $ 2,147 $ 2,392 $ - $ 2,392

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold and Other Total Total cost of sales $ 90,667 $ 57,762 $ 148,429 $ 96,825 $ 43,647 $ 140,472 $ 100,822 $ 63,730 $ 164,552 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (17,269 ) (18,948 ) (36,217 ) (22,318 ) (10,399 ) (32,717 ) $ (24,919 ) (14,083 ) (39,002 ) Treatment costs 12,770 254 13,024 14,676 351 15,027 $ 15,645 467 16,112 Change in product inventory (2,073 ) (1,977 ) (4,050 ) 304 (951 ) (647 ) $ (4,024 ) (2,417 ) (6,441 ) Reclamation and other costs (516 ) (219 ) (735 ) 13 (219 ) (206 ) $ (538 ) (217 ) (755 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) (20 ) (20 ) - - Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) (15,086 ) (15,086 ) (1,433 ) (1,433 ) - Exclusion of Casa Berardi cash costs (6) - - - - - - - (2,851 ) (2,851 ) Exclusion of Other costs - (972 ) (972 ) - (944 ) (944 ) - (685 ) (685 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 68,473 35,900 104,373 88,067 31,485 119,552 86,986 43,944 130,930 Reclamation and other costs 823 219 1,042 1,007 219 1,226 1,007 217 1,224 Sustaining capital 18,953 5,133 24,086 18,483 9,025 27,508 14,425 15,015 29,440 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (4,934 ) (4,934 ) General and administrative 7,596 - 7,596 10,783 - 10,783 12,070 - 12,070 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 90,911 41,252 132,163 118,340 40,729 159,069 114,488 59,176 173,664 By-product credits: Zinc (22,046 ) - (22,046 ) (26,371 ) - (26,371 ) (30,821 ) - (30,821 ) Gold (25,344 ) - (25,344 ) (28,458 ) - (28,458 ) (25,286 ) - (25,286 ) Lead (12,569 ) - (12,569 ) (21,147 ) - (21,147 ) (22,241 ) - (22,241 ) Silver - (119 ) (119 ) (144 ) (144 ) (127 ) (127 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) 676 - 676 - - Total By-product credits (59,283 ) (119 ) (59,402 ) (75,976 ) (144 ) (76,120 ) (78,348 ) (127 ) (78,475 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 9,190 $ 35,781 $ 44,971 $ 12,091 $ 31,341 $ 43,432 $ 8,638 $ 43,817 $ 52,455 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 31,628 $ 41,133 $ 72,761 $ 42,364 $ 40,585 $ 82,949 $ 36,140 $ 59,049 $ 95,189 Ounces produced 2,818 24 3,642 19 4,035 25 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (8) (41 ) - - - - - Divided by ounces produced 2,777 24 3,642 19 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.66 $ 1,480 $ 24.18 1,666 $ 21.56 $ 1,780 By-product credits per ounce (21.35 ) (5 ) (20.86 ) (8 ) (19.42 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.31 $ 1,475 $ 3.32 $ 1,658 $ 2.14 $ 1,775 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 32.74 $ 1,700 $ 32.49 $ 2,155 $ 28.38 $ 2,397 By-product credits per ounce (21.35 ) (5 ) (20.86 ) (8 ) (19.42 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.39 $ 1,695 $ 11.63 $ 2,147 $ 8.96 $ 2,392

1. Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. 2. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital. 3. Other includes $3.9 million, $3.6 million, $0.9 million, $0.4 million and $0.4 million of total cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023 respectively and $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, related to the environmental services business acquired as part of the Alexco acquisition. 4. Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. 5. Lucky Friday operations were suspended in August 2023 following the underground fire in the #2 shaft secondary egress. The portion of cash costs, sustaining costs, by-product credits, and silver production incurred since the suspension are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. 6. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits.

2024 Guidance, Previous and Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(2) Total Silver Casa Berardi Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 252,000 $ 129,400 $ - $ 381,400 $ 205,000 $ 205,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (53,000 ) (36,400 ) - (89,400 ) (79,800 ) (79,800 ) Treatment costs 38,000 15,700 - 53,700 200 200 Change in product inventory 2,500 - - 2,500 (900 ) (900 ) Reclamation and other costs 400 - - 400 - - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 239,900 108,700 - 348,600 - 124,500 - 124,500 Reclamation and other costs 1,500 1,100 - 2,600 900 900 Sustaining capital 56,000 43,400 - 99,400 13,500 13,500 General and administrative - 48,600 48,600 - - AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 297,400 153,200 48,600 - 499,200 - 138,900 - 138,900 By-product credits: Zinc (90,000 ) (27,300 ) (117,300 ) - - Gold (86,000 ) - (86,000 ) - - Lead (32,000 ) (67,400 ) (99,400 ) - - Silver 0 0 - (400 ) (400 ) Total By-product credits (208,000 ) (94,700 ) - (302,700 ) (400 ) (400 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 31,900 $ 14,000 $ - $ 45,900 $ 124,100 $ 124,100 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 89,400 $ 58,500 $ 48,600 $ 196,500 $ 138,500 $ 138,500 Divided by silver ounces produced 9,000 5,100 14,100 78.5 78.5 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 26.66 $ 21.31 $ 24.72 $ 1,586 $ 1,586 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.11 ) (18.57 ) (21.47 ) (5 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 3.54 $ 2.75 $ 3.26 $ 1,581 $ 1,581 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 33.04 $ 30.04 $ 35.40 $ 1,769 $ 1,769 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.11 ) (18.57 ) (21.47 ) (5 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 9.93 $ 11.47 $ 13.94 $ 1,764 $ 1,764

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs.

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital.

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, foreign exchange gains and losses, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 LTM

March 31, 2024 FY 2023 Net loss $ (5,753 ) $ (42,935 ) $ (22,415 ) $ (15,694 ) $ (3,173 ) $ (86,797 ) $ (84,217 ) Interest expense 12,644 12,133 10,710 10,311 10,165 $ 45,798 $ 43,319 Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 1,815 (5,682 ) (1,500 ) 5,162 3,242 $ (205 ) $ 1,222 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 51,226 51,967 37,095 34,718 39,892 175,006 $ 163,672 Ramp-up and suspension costs 12,297 23,814 21,025 16,323 11,336 73,459 $ 72,498 Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests 69 1,043 (119 ) (75 ) - 918 $ 849 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,982 ) 4,244 (4,176 ) 3,850 (108 ) (64 ) $ 3,810 Fair value adjustments, net 1,852 (8,699 ) 6,397 2,558 (3,181 ) 2,108 $ (2,925 ) Provisional price (gains) losses (3,533 ) (5,930 ) (8,064 ) (2,143 ) (2,093 ) (19,670 ) $ (18,230 ) Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 986 1,164 2,256 3,111 1,044 7,517 $ 7,575 Stock-based compensation 1,164 1,476 2,434 1,498 1,190 6,572 $ 6,598 Inventory adjustments 7,671 4,487 8,814 2,997 4,521 23,969 $ 20,819 Monetization of zinc hedges (1,977 ) (3,753 ) (5,582 ) 5,467 (579 ) (5,845 ) $ (4,447 ) Other (1,511 ) (422 ) (624 ) (343 ) (355 ) (2,900 ) $ (1,744 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,968 $ 32,907 $ 46,251 $ 67,740 $ 61,901 $ 219,866 $ 208,799 Total debt $ 671,092 $ 662,815 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 80,169 106,374 Net debt $ 590,923 $ 556,441 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.7 2.7

Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 1Q-2023 FY 2023 Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) $ (22,553 ) $ (15,832 ) $ (3,311 ) $ (84,769 ) Adjusted for items below: Fair value adjustments, net 1,852 (8,699 ) 6,397 2,558 (3,181 ) (2,925 ) Provisional pricing (gains) losses (3,533 ) (5,930 ) (8,064 ) (2,143 ) (2,093 ) (18,230 ) Environmental accruals - 200 763 1,989 - 2,952 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (3,982 ) 4,244 (4,176 ) 3,850 (108 ) 3,810 Ramp-up and suspension costs 12,297 23,814 21,025 16,323 11,336 72,498 Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 69 1,043 (119 ) (75 ) - 849 Inventory adjustments 7,671 4,487 8,814 2,997 4,521 20,819 Monetization of zinc hedges (1,977 ) (3,753 ) (5,582 ) 5,467 (579 ) (4,447 ) Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 6,506 $ (27,667 ) $ (3,495 ) $ 15,134 $ 6,585 $ (9,443 ) Weighted average shares - basic 616,199 610,547 607,896 604,088 600,075 605,668 Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents) 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.03 0.01 (0.02 )

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 17,080 $ 884 Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests $ (47,589 ) $ (62,622 ) Free cash flow $ (30,509 ) $ (61,738 )

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment. Cash provided by operating activities for our silver operations, the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday operating segments, excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands Total Silver Operations Three Months Ended

March 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 906,549 $ 55,818 $ 214,883 $ 188,434 $ 271,309 $ 176,105 Exploration $ 18,877 $ 551 $ 7,815 $ 5,920 $ 4,591 $ - Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests $ (319,813 ) $ (23,815 ) $ (108,879 ) $ (87,890 ) $ (53,768 ) $ (45,461 ) Free cash flow $ 605,613 $ 32,554 $ 113,819 $ 106,464 $ 222,132 $ 130,644

