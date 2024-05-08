Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, NYSE:TFPM) is pleased to announce that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2024 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Votes

AGAINST Dawn Whittaker 186,257,840 99.97% 64,494 0.03% Susan Allen 185,913,486 99.78% 408,816 0.22% Peter O'Hagan 186,040,777 99.85% 281,557 0.15% Tim Baker 184,039,889 98.78% 2,282,444 1.22% Geoff Burns 186,280,238 99.98% 42,095 0.02% Mark Cicirelli 184,733,013 99.15% 1,589,318 0.85% Blake Rhodes 186,297,066 99.99% 25,268 0.01% Shaun Usmar 186,305,172 99.99% 17,162 0.01% Elizabeth Wademan 186,263,802 99.97% 58,532 0.03%

Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company, the confirmation and approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and all unallocated awards thereunder and the "Say-on-Pay" advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 234 assets, including 15 streams and 219 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 32 producing mines and 202 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".

