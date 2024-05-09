ORBIT GARANT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANDRÉ PAGÉ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VAL-D'OR, QC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. André Pagé to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Pagé will also serve as a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees. With Mr. Pagé's appointment, Orbit Garant's Board of Directors now consists of six members.

Mr. Pagé has more than 30 years of experience in capital markets, including senior roles in institutional sales. He was formerly Managing Director with Desjardins Capital Markets, a division of Desjardins Group, the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world. Mr. Pagé was with Desjardins Capital Markets from 2007 until his retirement in November 2023. Prior thereto, he was a Managing Director for Institutional Sales at BMO Capital Markets (1998 to 2006).

"We are delighted to welcome André to our Board," said Jean-Yves Laliberté, Chair of Orbit Garant's Board. "His extensive capital markets experience will be beneficial as Orbit Garant continues to advance its growth objectives and focus on building value for shareholders."

Effective May 8, 2024, Mr. Pagé has been granted stock options to acquire 75,000 common shares in the capital of Orbit Garant at an exercise price of $0.63 per share, the closing price of the Company's common shares on May 7, 2024.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Québec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 203 drill rigs and approximately 1,000 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to business of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (the "Company") and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include the world economic climate as it relates to the mining industry; the Canadian economic environment; the Company's ability to attract and retain customers and to manage its assets and operating costs; the political situation in certain jurisdictions in which the Company operates and the operating environment in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates as well as the risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.

