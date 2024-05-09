Menü Artikel
Nutrien Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

01:11 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 369,251,444 common shares, representing 74.66% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien's 12 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent)

Votes Against (percent)

Christopher M. Burley

98.33%

1.67%

Maura J. Clark

98.95%

1.05%

Russell K. Girling

98.31%

1.69%

Michael J. Hennigan

94.88%

5.12%

Miranda C. Hubbs

98.48%

1.52%

Raj S. Kushwaha

98.99%

1.01%

Julie A. Lagacy

99.22%

0.78%

Consuelo E. Madere

98.56%

1.44%

Keith G. Martell

99.01%

0.99%

Aaron W. Regent

97.69%

2.31%

Ken A. Seitz

99.25%

0.75%

Nelson L.C. Silva

99.01%

0.99%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.45%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.55%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 94.58%
Votes Against (percent): 5.42%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.



Contact

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Investors@nutrien.com

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


