Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

05:14 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2024, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/.

A total of 239,393,813 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 65.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including setting the number of directors at nine, the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, and the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay".

Number of Directors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Resolution to set the size of the Board of Directors at nine directors

237,772,506 (99.32%)

1,619,245 (0.68%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Begeman

200,525,205 (98.51%)

3,030,303 (1.49%)

Neil de Gelder

155,130,986 (76.21%)

48,426,520 (23.79%)

Chantal Gosselin

200,913,024 (98.70%)

2,644,483 (1.30%)

Charles Jeannes

197,654,146 (97.10%)

5,901,360 (2.90%)

Kimberly Keating

192,508,924 (94.57%)

11,048,583 (5.43%)

Jennifer Maki

199,576,688 (98.04%)

3,980,819 (1.96%)

Kathleen Sendall

199,792,581 (98.15%)

3,764,926 (1.85%)

Michael Steinmann

201,425,944 (98.95%)

2,131,562 (1.05%)

Gillian Winckler

199,752,594 (98.13%)

3,804,913 (1.87%)

Walter Segsworth and Alexander Davidson did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Board and Pan American would like to thank Mr. Segsworth for his wisdom and expertise over his 15-year tenure as a director of the Company, and to thank Mr. Davidson for his contributions to the Company since his election in May 2023.

Appointment of Auditor

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company until its next annual general meeting and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors of the Company

204,053,173 (85.43%)

34,790,758 (14.57%)

Say-on-Pay

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory resolution to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation

140,848,397 (69.19%)

62,713,097 (30.81%)

About Pan American

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at https://www.panamericansilver.com/



Contact

Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com


