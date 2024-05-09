Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a revised release date for its first quarter 2024 financial results to Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.

You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Dial-in Number: Local: +1 (416) 764-8650 North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383 Conference ID: 02623876 RapidConnect Link https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677 North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541 Replay Passcode: 623876# Website: To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: largoinc.com%2Finvestors%2FOverview&esheet=53982738&newsitemid=20240509966240&lan=en-US&anchor=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.largoinc.com%2Finvestors%2FOverview&index=3&md5=67f12cabdb7206cba5ee4532cf71d9bd" shape="rect">https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit largoinc.com&esheet=53982738&newsitemid=20240509966240&lan=en-US&anchor=www.largoinc.com&index=4&md5=1c84382372ca9c6adb2ca1c065f49b2f" shape="rect">www.largoinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509966240/en/

Contact

Investor Relations

Alex Guthrie

Senior Manager, External Relations

+1.416.861.9778

aguthrie@largoinc.com