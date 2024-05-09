Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements and MD&A for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

YERINGTON, May 09, 2024 - Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which was recently restarted and is undergoing a ramp up of operations to nameplate capacity, and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.
Randy Buffington President & CEO
For additional information, please see the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:
Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations tthom@nevadacopper.com +1 775 391 9029
